Skull & Bones Launches Year Two With Roadmap For Content

Skull & Bones has officially launched Year Two of content, as they revealed what's on the way for multiple seasons to come

Ubisoft has launched Year Two for Skull & Bones content, as Ascent Into Chaos brings with it a ton of new updates and seasons. This year will carry a new storyline where you'll be in the middle of an arms race between the two powerful megacorporations in the Indian Ocean during the golden age of piracy. PLus, you can try the game out right now as part of a free weekend until April 20. We have more details about all of the content for you below.

Skull & Bones – Ascent Into Chaos

The new Item Ascension feature allows players to upgrade their gear in powerful new ways—boosting base damage and adding unique modifications that impact gameplay. By spending materials and silver at local vendors, players can further enhance Ascended Items, fine-tuning each weapon and loadout to suit their preferred playstyle and specific combat scenarios at sea.

World Tiers are optional levels of difficulty for different challenges in the world, starting with World Tier 2 in Season 1. Higher tiered worlds drop better rewards, including more powerful Ascended weapons.

The Helm endgame experience is also getting a revamp. Players will now be able to produce crafting materials at their own manufactories, providing the essential items needed to grow in strength. The new Helm Upgrade Tree will provide players with the flexibility to shape their Empire as they see fit, with new perks and upgrades. This will also be the last season that manufactory levels and Pieces of Eight will be reset.

Death Tides, a brand-new PvP team-based mode, will arrive mid-season. Here, players can use their own customized loadout, or choose from one of preset ships, each with their own strengths, including the Pyroclast, the Stormwall, and the Paladin. Unique abilities will also be available, like firing off devastating La Peste Mortars or summoning the fearsome Kuharibu, to help achieve victory. Death Tides matches take place in one of four unique maps, Brimstone, Sanctuary, Sunken Ruins, and Mukiti Falls, and all rewards and XP earned will carry over to the main game and Smuggler Pass.

Quality of Life improvements, such as:
Hide equipped armor on ships
Fund all manufactories with the push of a button
Revamped map and markers
New minimap
Improved weakpoint visibility
New first-time user experience

, such as:

Season 2: Oaths of War will introduce the Frigate, Skull and Bones' first ever playable large ship. It will offer additional weapon ports, allowing players to deal more devastating firepower. Following the events of Season 1, the DMC will have successfully taken over a Compagnie Royale Megafort, escalating the ongoing war in the Indian Ocean. Players will have to pick a side, with each side offering unique benefits at the cost of making a powerful new enemy. Collective player actions and alliances will determine which faction emerges victorious at the end of the season.

Season 3: Guts and Glory introduces a new threat as the war rages on. The Rogue Warlord takes advantage of the ongoing conflict, trafficking weapons and holding skilled Officers prisoner. Players will be able to assign any Officer they rescue to their ship, each bringing unique buffs like repair perks, increased damage, and faster sailing. This season will also introduce another long-awaited feature to Skull and Bones: land combat. More about this will be revealed as the new season approaches.

Season 4: Eye of the Beast will close out with a legendary beast rising from the depths. Frustrated by the effects of the war, the Sea People will abandon neutrality and summon a ferocious Kraken to purge the waters. To help combat the Kraken, players can unlock the Corvette, a new playable large ship. Eye of the Beast will also introduce the Hunter's Guild, which will grant players the ability to become a master hunter of sea creatures.

