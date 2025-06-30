Posted in: Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: Dying Light: The Beast

Dockets Will Make a Return To Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light fans will be happy to know that Weapons Dockets will be making a return in their next game, Dying Light: The Beast

Article Summary Weapon Dockets return in Dying Light: The Beast, offering exclusive in-game rewards and unlockables.

Find docket codes hidden in trailers, social media, and game lore for cosmetic items and special gear.

Explore Castor Woods as Kyle Crane, a hybrid survivor battling human and zombie natures after gruesome experiments.

Engage in open world survival horror, form alliances, and master combat to take down your captor in The Beast.

Techland revealed they are bringing back a game mechanics to Dying Light: The Beast, as players will be able to experience Weapon Dockets once again. This was an in-game mechanic where you could find codes hidden throughout the world that would give you access to exclusive items for free. Nothing game-ganging, mind you, mostly cosmetic items and a few unlockables, but it was more about the fun of finding them than anything else. You can read more about it here with the latest video.

Dockets

A well-established tradition since the original Dying Light, now reimagined for The Beast. Dockets are codes hidden in plain sight and a fun way to gain exclusive in-game rewards even before the game launches! Learn how Dockets work in a short tutorial video. image You're getting rewards for watching (and re-watching, no one said we're going to make it easy!) trailers, exploring social media, or digging into the lore. Your dedication doesn't go unnoticed, and with Dockets, it pays off big time! If you love discovering secrets, Dockets are your path to cool gear that will come in handy when you step into your Castor Woods adventure! Some dockets are easy to find, others are well hidden. They might also have made their way into some older assets – so it's worth rewatching earlier trailers and checking every combination of letters and numbers that seems to be out of place.

Dying Light: The Beast

You are Kyle Crane. After being captured by the Baron and enduring his painful experiments for years, you escape. But the scars remain. Left on the edge of humanity with both human and zombie DNA, you struggle to control your inner beast and the conflict that comes with it. But you'll need to, if you want to get your revenge on the man who did this to you. A unique blend of open world and action survival horror, Dying Light: The Beast is set in the beautiful, yet dangerous valley of Castor Woods that's now overrun with zombies rather than tourists. To take your former captor down, you'll need to form fragile alliances, as well as utilize all the combat and traversal options in your arsenal. But be careful: out here, each step is a fight for survival, especially once the sun sets and the tension heightens as the true horrors come out at night!

