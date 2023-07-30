Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Onmyoji

Onmyoji Adds New Character For Homecoming Odyssey

Check out the latest addition to the game Omnyoji, as players can check out a new character during the latest event, happening now.

NetEase Games revealed they had added a new character to their game Onmyoji as part of the game's latest event, the Homecoming Odyssey. The new SP Greenwarden Shishio arrives in the game for you to have some fun with in the middle of an ongoing summoning event which serves as the "Forest's Home-calling," taking place right now. We got the details and the latest trailer for it all below, as you can take part as soon as you update the game.

"During the event, regular summons in the game will be replaced with New Horizons version and Vintage Classics version, both of which has a different pool of SP/SSR shikigami from regular summons. Players can choose any one of them at any time, as their counts will be accumulated for stage reward, special stage reward, and Memory Scroll. During the event, it is guaranteed that an SP/SSR Shikigami will be obtained within 60 summons and will not interrupt the counting of the "Unlucky Streak" achievement series. (If an SP/SSR Shikigami is obtained before reaching 60 summons, the counting will restart.) Furthermore, players could use Mystery Amulets, Jades, and AR Amulets to summon 40 times during the summoning period to obtain an additional 'Random SP/SSR Shikigami.'"

"The new version event "Homecoming Odyssey" features a 4-chapter Main Storyline that will gradually unlock. During the event, players can participate in various gameplay modes and obtain exclusive event items to exchange for rewards. Event rewards include Kisei's New Skin, "Gilded Gamer," SSR/SP Summon Scroll, Animated frame "Sylvan Fluorescence", Skill Daruma, limited Illustration and Jade, and more. The SP Greenwarden Shishio Memory Scrolls event will commence after the maintenance on July 26 and conclude on August 15 at 23:59. By taking part in various gameplay modes, players can obtain Scrolls Shard items. Upon using these shards to repair the Memory Scroll, players will receive a random reward each time. Once the scroll has been fully repaired, rewards will be distributed to all players based on their contribution rankings. Top ranking Onmyoji will be rewarded with shards of SP Greenwarden Shishio and event-limited frames."

