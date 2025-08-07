Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eyes of Hellfire, Gambrinous

Eyes of Hellfire Confirms Early Access Release Date

The first horror game from Blumhouse Games, Eyes of Hellfire, has been given an Early Access release date, as it arrives this month

Article Summary Eyes of Hellfire launches in Early Access on August 27 with a beta playable now on Steam.

The game blends atmospheric gothic horror with 1-4 player co-op set in the real-life Hellfire Club.

Players must escape a haunted lodge, balancing team goals with hidden individual objectives.

Each session features action cards, character choices, and replayability shaped by Irish legend.

Blumhouse Games and developer Gambrinous have given their latest horror title, Eyes of Hellfire, an Early Access release date. First off, the game will be holding an Open Beta ahead of time for players to test it out before they drop the EA version, which you can play on Steam now by signing up for it and playing until August 11. Then you'll be able to try the EA version when it launches on August 27. What's more, the game will also offer a Steam Friends Pass, which provides a free version for others to join you, but they only have access to the main title and none of the special perks that come with owning it. We have more details here and the latest trailer for you to enjoy.

Eyes of Hellfire

Eyes of Hellfire is an atmospheric gothic horror experience for you and up to 4 of your friends. Based on real Irish legends of the secret society known as the Hellfire Club, in Eyes of Hellfire you and your friends are trapped within the club's headquarters, an abandoned hunting lodge. Enter the grounds of the Hellfire Club, cautiously explore, co-operate, evade the violent entities within the lodge, and discover what you can while you each attempt to lift your curse. Escape before your soul is lost. Be warned! In these walls something, or someone, is always lying.

You and your friends play as a small group of unfortunate people who have recently discovered that they have each become a victim of a potentially fatal curse. They have hiked through the thick woods of the Dublin mountains and travelled to the ruins of the Hellfire Club in the hopes of discovering what connects them to this place and what, or who, has brought this curse upon them all. You and your team have a common goal of escaping the haunted lodge while also defeating the Antagonist. But you each also have hidden solo objectives. Which will you prioritize? You must succeed at both to win. Use proximity voice chat to plot together with teammates, as well as question their motives.

Choose from a variety of characters, with their own strengths, weaknesses, and goals. Your choice will impact what you see in each play session; you'll have to decide if it's real or not. Each playthrough you start with a hand of cards that equal actions that can be done each turn, limited by your action points. As you explore the lodge, you'll discover new and better action cards to alter your playthrough.

