Farming Simulator 23 Will Arrive For Nintendo Switch This May GIANTS Software has officially announced that Farming Simulator 23 is on the way, and it will be for the Nintendo Switch.

GIANTS Software confirmed this week they will be releasing Farming Simulator 23 for the Nintendo Switch, as the game will drop this May. Without saying as much, this is basically a Switch exclusive as every other platform is still working with Farming Simulator 22, as the game still receives periodical updates. The game will come with a few new features in an open-world setting that will play more on the capabilities of the handheld console, while offering up an experience that will be comparable to the versions you play on PC. But it is clear there will be come content not included at the start that may be introduced over time. We have more info here about the game as it will launch on May 23rd, 2023.

Authentic Machinery & Valuable Goods

Farming Simulator 23 is the successor to the globally acclaimed Farming Simulator 20 released in 2019. Players choose their way of farming, whether it's agriculture, animal husbandry, or forestry. Different types of machines help with all activities on the farm and beyond: More than 100 authentic vehicles and tools from world-renowned manufacturers such as Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra & many others are included in the game. New gameplay mechanics allow various production chains, whereas players produce flour from their harvested wheat to sell bread – or furniture from wood, or even clothes from sheep wool! Plowing and weeds offer more new activities as additional options to cultivate the fields.

Crops and Animals on Two Entertaining Maps

No farm without animals: Farming Simulator 23 newly adds chickens to cows, horses, pigs, and sheep. Whether breeding, collecting eggs, or riding out on a horse, all these cute animals enrich the farm life. Grapes, olives, and sorghum are new among the 14 crops to harvest. Players can also take a stroll and search for collectibles or simply enjoy the seasonal visual changes in the landscapes: There is a lot to explore in Amberstone and Neubrunn, the two unique maps, inspired by environments in the USA and Europe.

Farming Simulator 23: Benchmark For Farming On The Go

"Whether in the chicken coop, on the field or when transporting goods, the various possibilities in Farming Simulator 23 ensure rich diversity and limitless fun," comments Boris Stefan, Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software. "We're happy to deliver our fans the next installment in the series; Farming Simulator 23 is poised to become an impressive mobile platform milestone in our company line-up." The improved tutorial mode, AI helper, and the new auto-loading feature for logs and pallets support the players in their farming career. In May, it's time to start farming anywhere you want to let the good times grow!