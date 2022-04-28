Games For Change Festival Opens Registration For 2022 Event

Organizers behind the Games For Change Festival have announced this morning they've opened up registration for the 2022 event. The event has been split into two different experiences, depending on what you're comfortable with and feel like attending, as you'll have an in-person version at the Times Center and Microsoft in NYC from July 13th-14th, followed by a global online event July 15th-16th. The team also revealed their first line of speakers who ill be taking part in each event, which you can read more about below.

Every year, the Games for Change Festival brings together a diverse mix of games industry leaders, educators, and social innovators using games and immersive media to make impactful change. The curated list of events, featured talks, workshops, and networking opportunities are designed to elevate awareness of how gaming technology is being used to transform a growing list of sectors, including health, education, and world affairs. Some additional speakers include: Jeffrey Burrell (Head of Social Impact, Riot Games) will explore how companies can meet young players where they are (content creators, entertainment platforms, and their online communities) to drive meaningful public and personal outcomes. (in-person)

Kareem Edouard (Assistant Professor, Drexel University) will examine how to include characters, narratives, and environments reflective of diverse communities in every digital learning platform. (in-person)

Lynn Herrick (COO, Best Buy Health) will address our social responsibility to help close the "digital divide" by designing technology that doesn't exclude an aging population (1.5M adults 65 and older by 2050). (in-person)

Anne Lord Bailey (Director, Clinical Tech Innovation, Veterans Health Administration) will share how the VA integrates XR solutions into core treatments to redefine healthcare experiences and create new realities for patients. (virtual)

Jakki Bailey (Founder/Director, Immersive Human Development Lab, the University of Texas at Austin) will explore how VR experiences are interpreted by developing minds, including the effects on young children's cognitive skills and social responses. (virtual)