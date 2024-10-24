Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Guilty Gear, Video Games | Tagged: Guilty Gear -STRIVE-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Drops Queen Dizzy DLC On Halloween

A new character arrives next week for Guilty Gear -Strive-, as Queen Dizzy makes her presence known on Halloween, October 31

Article Summary Queen Dizzy joins Guilty Gear -Strive- as a DLC character on Halloween, October 31.

Available for $7 standalone or in the Season 4 Pass for $25, experience Dizzy's new and classic moves.

Known for her mid-range combat, Dizzy masters fire and ice attacks to dominate opponents.

Dizzy's backstory features her life with Ky Kiske, their son Sin, and her rule over Vialattea.

Arc System Works revealed the latest character addition for Guilty Gear -Strive- will arrive next week, as players will finally have access to Queen Dizzy. A longtime favorite going all the way back to Guilty Gear X, we're actually surprised the character wasn't added a lot sooner than Season 4. You'll see a lot of changes in the character while she retains some of her quality traits from Guilty Gear Xrd. The character will be released on Halloween, October 31, both as a standalone purchase of $7 and as part of the Season 4 Pass for $25, which comes with additional content and characters.

Guilty Gear -Strive- — Queen Dizzy

As the Benevolent Queen of Guiding Light, Queen Dizzy can dominate the screen with her many zoning tools, specializing in mid-ranged combat while combining her ice and fire attacks to chase down the opponent. Please find her character profile below! A half-Gear born between a Gear and a human. Although she once distrusted humans, meeting many kind people gradually helps her overcome those feelings. Sincere and pure at heart, she loves nature and humanity, despising conflict.

For a time, she lives in hiding in the Forest of Demons after an elderly human couple takes her in. Johnny then asks her to join the Jellyfish Pirates, where she is welcomed warmly. During this new peaceful life, she meets Ky Kiske, a director of the International Police Force at the time, and falls in love. She eventually bears him a son, Sin. Later, she is sealed away in slumber to escape an enemy attack and subsequently freed during the Cradle incident. After Ky steps down from his position as Allied King of Illyria, Dizzy now rules the new kingdom Vialattea together with him. Although she is still growing accustomed to her official duties, she finds each day fulfilling.

