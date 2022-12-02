Hyenas To Hold Alpha Testing Period This Weekend

SEGA and Creative Assembly have launched a brand new Alpha test for Hyenas today, and you can get in on this test right now. The team has set up this Alpha to take place over the weekend on PC; completely free to play, all you have to do is sign up to take part in it. If you head over to this website, you can set yourself up to be a part of it before it kicks off at 1pm PT today, running all the way until Sunday, December 4th, at 1am PT. The Alpha will let you try out a few of the more chaotic elements of the game, including Zero-G combat, and includes new improvements like the end-of-match flow and controller updates.

"In Hyenas, the world is broken… literally. The billionaires have finally made it to Mars, leaving Earth and those tax bills far behind. The zero-gravity tech that powered their journey has shattered our planet, abandoning us in a drifting slum called the 'Taint'.. The only thing the rich care for is rare Merch, pop culture swag from the lives we left behind, which they loot from the rubble to furnish their Martian mansions. Time for us to steal it back. Lumbering spaceship shopping malls, known as Plunderships, are plump with nostalgic booty stolen from Earth's remains and packed with the sort of hired thugs, alarm systems and armed drones only the hyper-rich can afford. Assemble your crew of Hyenas from a ragtag cast of uniquely skilled and armed criminal misfits to get in, get the Merch and get the hell out."

"It's space piracy smash and grab, with your team of three fighting against four other crews to nab the spiciest haul and grab the getaway. You'll need both guns and guile; each Plundership is a sandbox playground of interlocking systems creating endless opportunities for slick teams to exploit the environment, security networks, hired goons and competing crews to gain an edge. And when it all kicks off, blisteringly quick movement and lethal combat combine in hazardous, and often switchable, zero-G zones, providing dramatic opportunities for you to master your environment to trap and eliminate other crews."