Pokémon TCG Releases Crown Zenith, Closing Out Sword & Shield Era Pokémon TCG has released the new special set Crown Zenith, closing out the Sword & Shield era with an art-themed set of cards.

Today is the day. A sweet goodbye and a new beginning. The Pokémon International has released the new special set Crown Zenith today, Friday, January 20th. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era with a bang, introducing two new card types: Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, called Art Rares and Special Art Rares in Japan. Illustrator Rares are much like Illustrator Rares but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Illustrator Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Illustrator Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. These cards make Crown Zenith one of the most beautiful art-driven sets of all time, giving Sword & Shield a proper ending as we gear up for the first Scarlet & Violet set.

The Crown Zenith rollout will be slower than usual, starting with just three products. These include:

Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box (available January 20, 2023): Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR and various gameplay accessories

Tune in to our Crown Zenith openings to see us pull cards like these:

Beyond today's release, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second of 2023, including Crown Zenith and beyond:

Crown Zenith Mini Tins (available February 17, 2023): Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG openings and news.