Islands Of Insight Will Eventually Add An Offline Mode

Behaviour Interactive revealed that Islands Of Insight will eventually add an Offline Mode to the game, as a response to player feedback.

Explore a serene realm of puzzles without internet connectivity.

No exact release date, but the feature is expected in the coming months.

Game offers a rich, open-world experience with diverse puzzle challenges.

Behaviour Interactive and Lunarch Studios revealed they have a new mode coming to Islands Of Insight, as players will soon get Offline Mode added to the game. As the name clearly suggests, you'll be able to tackle the game's challenges without requiring an internet connection to do so. Allowing players to enjoy the game at their own convenience and tackle various things without having to rely on network connectivity. No date was given for when it would arrive, but we're assuming it will be within the next few months.

Islands Of Insight

Welcome to Islands Of Insight – an epic shared-world puzzle adventure game set in a peaceful fantasy realm of ancient wonders and natural beauty. Brimming with mysterious puzzles to solve, secrets to uncover, and sublime landscapes to explore, this awe-inspiring world of floating islands is yours to discover at your own pace. Play as a Seeker on a peaceful journey rich in exploration and puzzle-solving. Embark on the Path of Discovery and let your curiosity guide you through a breathtaking open world where the answer is always in sight. From enigmas of perspective to mazes, logic problems, environmental challenges, and more, seek out and solve a rich variety of puzzles densely spread across the landscape. Each of them is carefully placed and thoughtfully crafted to be relaxing, challenging, and satisfying to solve. Puzzles also vary in difficulty, creating an experience that is both inviting to newcomers, and engaging for seasoned puzzle fans.

Freely explore an expansive open world filled with puzzles and secrets. Wander the landscape on foot or spread your wings to glide above it. Complete puzzle quests to unlock new areas and adventures in the campaign. There is no linear path. You can choose where to go, which puzzle to solve, and in what order – all at your own pace. The journey really is your own. Discover how the lands came to be. Customize your Character. Increase your Masteries. Encounter other players on their own journeys as you explore the realm. The shared world allows for seamless interactions with friends and other players, offering a sense of camaraderie and belonging inside the game without being intrusive to your solo journey.

