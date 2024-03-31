Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chrono Odyssey, Chrono Studio

Kakao Games Will Publish Chrono Studio's Chrono Odyssey

Kakao Games confirmed they will take on publishiing duties for the latest game from Chrono Studio, the MMORPG Chrono Odyssey.

Article Summary Kakao Games to publish Chrono Studio's 'Buy-to-Play' MMORPG, Chrono Odyssey.

Experience an expansive Open World Action game with Unreal Engine 5 visuals.

Dynamic combat and character customization, including time manipulation.

Engage in various activities: crafting, trading, and collaborative economy.

Kakao Games confirmed during DGC 2024 that they would become the publisher for the upcoming Chrono Studio MMORPG, Chrono Odyssey. The two companies will work together to bring about the "Buy-To-Play" game to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, as it is still in the works, with testing yet to be announced. The news came with a new trailer that you can check out above as we patiently wait for more info on the title.

Chrono Odyssey

Chrono Odyssey will be a "Buy-to-Play" Open World Action MMORPG, focused on delivering a Triple-A online gameplay experience for PC and console gamers alike. Set in a vast and immersive fantasy world, Chrono Odyssey offers players a unique journey through time and space, filled with epic quests, dynamic combat, and intricate storytelling. With stunning visuals powered by Epic's Unreal Engine 5, robust character customization, and engaging gameplay mechanics which allow players to manipulate space and time, Chrono Odyssey aims to redefine the MMORPG genre and provide players with unforgettable adventures for years to come.

Game features include awe-inspiring visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, a vast and intricately designed seamless open world, dynamic action-based combat mechanics based on time manipulation, and extensive customization. A seamless and unrestricted exploration of any terrain is offered by Chrono Odyssey thanks to its open world concept. It also features many different biomes, including grasslands, snowlands, swamps, and more. The adventure through the world of Chrono Odyssey offers much to explore.

Progress and improve the in-game economy by participating in lucrative activities within Chrono Odyssey's vast open world. This includes harvesting, logging, mining, and skinning. You can craft valuable equipment and consumables by acquiring resources from these activities. Additionally, these gameplay elements will foster social interaction and a sense of community, as you engage in trade and collaboration with other players. Customize your character and express your individuality. Characters can be personalized with a wide range of options, including gender, body types, facial features, hairstyles, makeup, scars, and much more – all up to your unique preferences with a high degree of freedom.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!