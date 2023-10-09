Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Laser Dance, Thomas Van Bouwel

Laser Dance Announced For 2024 Release On Meta Quest

If you love avoiding laser beams that could trip you up, then you'll enjoy the new Meta Quest VR title on the way called Laser Dance.

Last week, creator Thomas Van Bouwel (Cubism) and VR publisher Creature, run by industry veteran Doug North Cook, revealed their next game, Laser Dance! Announced at Meta Connect, this mixed-reality game turns your living room into a laser obstacle course, which you'll have to navigate through without touching any of the beams. The game will take you on a channeling puzzle run as you'll have to navigate the beams in different challenges, ranging from simple obstacle courses to full-on dance performances, all without touching the laser beams in this unique VR challenge title. You can check out more about the game below, as the game will arrive on the Meta Quest store sometime in 2024.

"Turn any room in your house into a laser obstacle course in Laser Dance, a game designed from the ground up for passthrough AR on Meta Quest. A level in Laser Dance consists of a sequence of laser patterns, which are parametrically generated to adapt to the room size and layout. Players move between two buttons on opposite ends of the room and, with each button press, go through the next laser pattern until they reach the end of the level. The core gameplay of Laser Dance can be understood in seconds, making it the perfect accessible party game for newcomers to VR/AR."

