Doritos Triangle Island Hits Fortnite Creative Mode With Contests

Doritos has launched a brand new island into Fortnite Creative as Triangle Island comes with new challenges and contests tied to it. The new island will present a challenge for those looking to play on it, as they have made it for fighting and for a special contest. Starting tomorrow, on the island, you can search around for clues that might tip you off to the next item the company is releasing. What's more, they're doing a real-world contest called the Triangle Tracker where you can win up to $250k just for playing. We have the rundown of everything below. (To be clear, none of this is in conjunction with Epic Games, this is something Frito-Lay's and PepsiCo are doing on their own.)

Part of the ultimate treasure hunt – Doritos Triangle Tracker – Doritos Triangle Island brings a bold new twist to three mini-games: Nacho Usual Spleef, Spicy Sweet Chiliwars, and Doritos Crash Course Deathrun. And starting tomorrow, fans can begin playing! Nacho Usual Spleef: Dropping into a Nacho Cheese bag, players will compete to stay on the highest level of chip floors.

Putting a spicy sweet chili twist on bed wars, players will work to defend their chips and eliminate other players. Doritos Crash Course Deathrun: In this 10-level Deathrun, each level showcases a different product from the robust Doritos portfolio while also paying homage to the original Doritos Crash Course game from 2010. And there's even more! Players should keep an eye out for an Easter egg level… they might just find the next big Doritos product. How fans can start tracking: Weekly TikTok Challenges: Doritos will issue weekly challenges for the chance to win $15,000 Triangle Finder's Fees. This isn't just a game of luck; Doritos wants you to be bold. Only those who find the biggest, most creative, and coolest triangles in the world and post their submissions on TikTok will take home these rewards.

Plus, Doritos is teaming up with rapper Offset of the chart-topping Migos to kickstart the Triangle Tracker in a major way at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, August 28. Be on the lookout for special triangles to scan when the Doritos Extended Play Stage appears for a chance to win tickets to the next year's MTV VMAs. Building Takeovers: Doritos is transforming three iconic triangular buildings across the United States into larger-than-life Doritos chips. Starting tomorrow, fans are encouraged to visit, snap a selfie with the buildings in NYC (West 57th Street), Memphis (Bass Pro Shop), and Atlanta (101 Marietta) and post on TikTok for their chance to win $15,000.