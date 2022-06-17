Dragon Ball Super CG Pull Rate Quest: Ultimate Squad Final Findings

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has more consistent pull rates than most active trading card games. The bare minimum that collectors and players opening packs of current DBSCG sets can expect is five Super Rares (SR) and two Special Rares (SPR). What makes this dynamic, though, is the possibility of three ways to get more pulls. First, current sets have a box topper that can be either a Super Rare or Special Rare. Second, an all-foil God Pack can be encountered and these have more SRs and in the case of some sets, more SPRs. Finally, a box may have a Secret Rare (SCR). Currently, it is expected that there are two SCRs spread out in a booster case of twelve booster boxes. I've now opened five booster boxes of the latest set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, so let's see my final conclusions of this Pull Rate Quest series.

In five boxes of this Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, I pulled one SCR which seems on par with previous box rates. In my conversations with other collectors as well as observations of openings, I have not seen any changes in rates. We can essentially confirm that SCRs remain at two per case of twelve boxes. With that in mind, I count myself lucky to have pulled one.

I did not, however, pull a God Pack, making this the first set in over a year where I haven't. I did, however, see other God Packs pulled, so I see this as simple luck of the draw.

The base rate of two SPRs and five SRs per box is set in stone as well, with the additional box topper adding either an SR or SPR to the lot. My findings, while small, show no difference in pull rate between SPR and SR box toppers. I'd say it's safe to assume SPRs are slightly rarer as box toppers, but they're certainly not prohibitively selective in adding them to boxes.

Finally, my last observation is that booster boxes seem to yield between one and two foil Leaders. I wouldn't be surprised if parallel foil drops were utterly random, but my one or two Leader foils was consistent in every single box.