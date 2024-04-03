Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deceit 2, World Makers

Deceit 2 Has Been Launched Onto Consoles Today

Those looking to play Deceit 2 on consoles have their chance now as it is available on both Xbox and PlayStation, with crossplay included.

Article Summary Deceit 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 with a new trailer.

Features crossplay, matching the game's PC version for seamless play.

Incorporates Werewolf DLC and Project Wurgen map in console versions.

Season One "Humble Beginnings" begins, offering new in-game content.

UPDATE: The Xbox version of the game has been delayed. According to the team, "Due to last-minute unforeseen circumstances, the Xbox version of the game is launching at a later time. Today's launch on PS5 remains unaffected, and Deceit 2 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Steam."

Indie game developer and publisher World Builders has released the new version of Deceit 2 onto both Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles this morning. Players who decide to play it will see that it matches up almost perfectly with the PC version, and everyone will have the ability to play with each other in crossplay across all systems. We have a new trailer for you above, showing off what the console version will look like.

Deceit 2

Deceit 2 is a matchmade social deduction horror game where two among you have been Infected. While the Infected does the bidding of the malevolent Game Master, the Innocent must work together to escape the Ritual and deduce who is plotting against them. Suspect someone? Rally your team to initiate the Banishing Ritual. To make things even more chaotic, you can now also play as a third team, the Cursed, who are solely out for themselves. When it's time to Banish someone, choose wisely; a false accusation can sow seeds of doubt and turn allies into enemies. Your choices shape the game, making every match a unique battle of wits. Can you outplay the Game Master and escape the Ritual, or will you become another piece in his twisted game?

The recently launched Werewolf DLC, as well as all available content of Deceit 2, is also present in the console versions of Deceit 2, and players are able to seamlessly team up with anyone regardless of their platform. The Werewolf DLC includes the Wyrtorn Terror, a werewolf, and the first Terror to be added since the game's initial launch. It also includes The Chemist role, a neutral Curse that must poison all other members of the group to win the Ritual. The new Project Wurgen map, available to everyone for free, is also here for the console release, and Season One, titled "Humble Beginnings", kicks off today, bringing a myriad of new skins, loading screens, and more unlockables.

