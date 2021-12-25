Boba Fett Comes To Fortnite As The Latest Character

In their latest promotional crossover, Epic Games has partnered with Disney again to bring Star Wars' own Boba Fett into Fortnite this week. A bit of an early Christmas present for players as the character dropped into the game on December 24th, but this is him in all of his glory with his jetpack and game-modified weapons included. Obviously, the character has been added to the game as part of the promotion for the new series on Disney+, which will be dropping onto the platform on December 29th. But for now, they'd like you to have a little fun with the character as you get to blast your way through the competition without a single Sarlacc in sight. We have the details below of what's included with the character and a small teaser trailer before you go snag him from the item shop.

Once regarded as one of the most fearsome and capable bounty hunters in the galaxy, Boba Fett seemingly met his demise in the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine. Fett has survived the beast and has now reclaimed his distinctive Mandalorian armor. As announced during Disney+ Day as part of The Book of Boba Fett series, the titular bounty hunter has arrived in Fortnite! Available in the Item Shop now: Boba Fett Outfit with the Z-6 Jetpack Back Bling: A simple man making his way through the galaxy like his father before him.

A simple man making his way through the galaxy like his father before him. Gaffi Stick Pickaxe: Used by the Tusken Raiders on Tatooine, a planet Boba has spent much time on.

Used by the Tusken Raiders on Tatooine, a planet Boba has spent much time on. Boba Fett's Starship Glider: Boba Fett's distinctive Firespray-class ship, inherited from his father Jango Fett.

Boba Fett's distinctive Firespray-class ship, inherited from his father Jango Fett. Targeting Computer Online Emote: Scan the horizon for your target. All of these items will also be available in a bundle so you can grab the whole Boba Fett Set! Channel your inner Bounty Hunter and explore the new Island with Boba Fett!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fortnite Boba Fett Trailer (https://youtu.be/DYEILRmhGdw)