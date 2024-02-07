Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Carnival of Love, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Shiny Oricorio Comes To Pokémon GO For Carnival Of Love 2024

Shiny Oricorio will arrive in Pokémon GO as part of the Carnival of Love, a Valentine's Day-themed event with special bonuses.

This year, the annual Valentine's Day event in Pokémon GO is rebranded as the Carnival of Love. It features the debut of Shiny Oricorio.

Here's what's happening for the Carnival of Love 2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Shiny Pokémon: Oricorio will be available as a Shiny Pokémon for the first time in Pokémon GO in its respective regions: Baile Style Oricorio: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Pom-Pom Style Oricorio: Appearing in the Americas Pa'u Style Oricorio: Appearing in African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands Sensu Style Oricorio: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

Oricorio will be available as a Shiny Pokémon for the first time in Pokémon GO in its respective regions: Wild Spawns: Flabébé (in its respective regions), Snubbull (can be Shiny), Skitty (can be Shiny), Luvdisc (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), Oricorio (can be Shiny), Stufful (can be Shiny), Quaxly. Roselia (can be Shiny), White Flower Flabébé, and Orange Flower Flabébé will be rare spawns.

Flabébé (in its respective regions), Snubbull (can be Shiny), Skitty (can be Shiny), Luvdisc (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), Oricorio (can be Shiny), Stufful (can be Shiny), Quaxly. Roselia (can be Shiny), White Flower Flabébé, and Orange Flower Flabébé will be rare spawns. Furfrou Bonuses: You will be able to change Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou. It will take 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

You will be able to change Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou. It will take 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust. Event bonuses: Increased chance of receiving Candy XL when walking with your buddy Two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon A Collection Challenge will award an encounter with Roserade PokéStop Showcases will feature event-themed Pokémon Trainers in Brazil will earn double XP

Field Research: Encounters include Snubbull (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), Spinda (can be Shiny), Clamperl (can be Shiny), Luvdisc (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), and Stufful (can be Shiny).

Encounters include Snubbull (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), Spinda (can be Shiny), Clamperl (can be Shiny), Luvdisc (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), and Stufful (can be Shiny). Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following: Stardust, XP, two IncensE, encounters with Spinda with a heart pattern. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

