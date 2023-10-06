Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broken Circle Studios, marvel, Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel Puzzle Quest Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Celebrate the tenth anniversary of Marvel Puzzle Quest with a brand new update, which includes a new original villain to battle.

505 Games is celebrating a special anniversary as Marvel Puzzle Quest has officially surpassed the ten year marker this week. The team is marking this anniversary with a new update that adds several fun additions, including the new Champions 2.0 system and a new villain for you to face off against called Quandry. We have more info about it below, as well as a couple of quotes from the team about this occasion.

NEW ORIGINAL VILLAIN: Completely original and never-before-seen in the Marvel universe, Marvel Puzzle Quest is introducing its first-ever original villain with Quandary. Starting with the 10th Anniversary on October 5th, players will learn more about the character, compete against her puzzling challenges, and embark on the beginning of a new journey that will develop in future storylines!

"It has been an honor to work alongside 505 Games and Marvel to bring Quandary to life in the Marvel universe. We're excited to provide fans with these major updates to our huge roster of characters and kick off a month of celebrations with special events, giveaways, and so much more to celebrate Marvel Puzzle Quest's 10th Anniversary," said James Finley, CEO of Broken Circle Studios. "We can't wait for Marvel Puzzle Quest fans, new and old alike, to experience all the new content that we are bringing to the title in honor of its 10-year birthday."

"Marvel Puzzle Quest has entertained over 25 million players with match-3 battles for a decade now, and we are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone, working closely with the talented teams at Broken Circle Studios and Marvel," said Clive Robert, Head of Free-to-Play at 505 Games. "We are looking forward to expanding Marvel Puzzle Quest's legacy into another decade and beyond as we blend the world of intense puzzle action with Marvel's top comic Super Heroes."

