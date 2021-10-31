Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Guide: How To Beat "Vegeta vs. Dodoria"

Last month, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was released for Nintendo Switch. This semi-open world game puts you in the shoes of Goku, Gohan, and the rest of the Z Warriors for a retelling of the four main Dragon Ball Z sagas: the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga. You can look forward to a complete review as well as gameplay guides to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This time, we're answering one of the main questions that players have about the second portion of the game. How do you beat the "Vegeta vs. Dodoria" battle at the beginning of the Frieza Saga?

Pre-battle tips:

Before battles in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, there are a few things you want to do. First of all, you want to ensure that you have all of your best moves unlocked and upgraded in your Skill Tree. Pull up the menu, select "Characters," and choose Vegeta. Since this is going to be early into Vegeta's time as a playable character, there may not be much to do but this is worth remembering as you power him up more. Here, you can access your Skill Tree and use your Z Orbs to upgrade attacks.

Also, you can then go over to your Attack Palette and register your attacks in the buttons that feel best to you. Then, you can head over to the "Items" section and customize your Item Palette so that you can access healing items during your battle.

Finally, right before you head into battle, boost your stats by eating a meal.

Strategy for the Vegeta vs. Dodoria battle

First, know this. If you're struggling, you are not alone. This battle is one of the most difficult in the game and is indeed, in my opinion, more difficult than any of the final boss battles against Frieza. Be patient and apply these tips, knowing that you are not struggling alone. It's a toughie.

You will want to apply some of the techniques you did for the Goku vs. Vegeta battle, in that you're going to want to prioritize protecting yourself over dealing damage. However, you will have to protect yourself a different way against Dodoria than previous foes. You're going to want to look out for the moves "Dodoria Head Ram" and "Crushing Fist." These are not moves to dodge but rather moves to block. Blocking is how you're going to beat Dodoria because if he does manage to get one of these hits in, the blow will be devastating as you've likely noticed. Dodoria has a very specific build to these moves with a charge up, so as soon as you see that, block and then immediately counter. The best counter is Galick Gun at this point.

The moves you want to completely dodge are the ki attacks "Super Mouth Cannon" and "Maximum Buster."

Best of luck taking down Dodoria in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. With mostly blocks and a dodge here and there, with well-planned attacks peppered in, you'll beat this boss.