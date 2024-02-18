Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Die By The Blade, Grindstone, Toko Midori Games, Triple Hill Interactive

Die By The Blade Receives May 2024 Release Date

Looking for some one-hit kill action involving samurai? Die By The Blade will be coming out on Steam and the Epic Games Store this May.

Article Summary 'Die By The Blade' release set for May 16, 2024 on PC via Steam and Epic Games.

1v1 samurai combat game with a one-hit-kill mechanic and deep customization.

Engage in local or online multiplayer with friends or compete in ranked matches.

Diverse arenas and characters with a mix of traditional and cyberpunk styles.

Indie game developers Triple Hill Interactive and Toko Midori Games, along with publisher Grindstone, have a release date for Die By The Blade. The game will be making its way out on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 16, 2024. Along with the news came a new trailer showing off more of the game, which you can check out here.

Die by the Blade

Die by the Blade is a 1v1 weapons-focused fighter where the difference between victory and death lies in a single strike of the blade. Choose your weapon and character combination freely to define your moveset, then do battle in neon-soaked back alleys and ancient forests. Take up arms and crush your friends in local or online multiplayer, or test your skills against unknown warriors in online ranked matches. Victory in these tense, all-or-nothing matches will depend on your ability to read your opponent, parry and avoid their attacks, and exploit their mistakes at a moment's notice. There is no room for error. Your moveset is determined by your weapon rather than your choice of character. Will you sacrifice your speed for the powerful two-handed nodachi?

Or will you overwhelm your enemy with a flurry of strikes from the nimble katana? Choose your favorite from among a range of diverse characters, or mold them into your ideal warrior through in-depth character and weapon customization features. Each character also features minor stat changes to suit certain playstyles. Fight in the neon-soaked streets of the inner city or among the snowy fields of the Japanese countryside. Don historically inspired armor or kit your character out with a cybernetic mask. Each character and weapon features dozens of components, allowing you to perfectly express your personal style on the battlefield.

Master the one-hit-kill, parrying, and dodging mechanics to withstand a flurry of blows and cut down your opponents in seconds;

Choose from a range of traditional Japanese blades to define your moveset and playstyle;

Take on your friends or test your strength against players from around the world with our local and online 1v1 multiplayer;

Hone your skills in Practice Mode, battle your way through Tournament Mode, or see where you stand in online Ranked matches;

Explore a samurai punk world through the game's arenas: battle in the zen-like calm of a traditional Japanese temple or take the fight to the graffitied streets of the city;

Make your weapon and warrior your own with in-depth customization features.

