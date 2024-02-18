Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: bts, BTS Cooking On, BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant

BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant Opens Pre-Registration

Com2uS has officially opened up regisrations for their next mobile title, BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant, coming later this year.

Com2uS announced this past week they have opened up pre-registrations for their new mobile game on the way, BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant. Those looking to play the new cooking title featuring all seven members of the K-Pop group will have a chance to do so when it eventually launches later this year in more than 170 countries globally on both Google Play and the App Store. The company will be holding several events leading up to the launch tied into the pre-registration, including giving Google gift cards to those who can verify via screenshot in a Google form they have signed up. Players can also post on Facebook, Twitter/X, or Instagram with #BCO_Preregister and get a TinyTAN photocard.

BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant

BTS Cooking On, developed by Grampus and published by Com2uS, is a game in which you and TinyTAN (BTS characters) run restaurants serving dishes from each region while traveling to different locations around the globe. Grampus, a cooking game powerhouse whose titles include Cooking Adventure and My Little Chef amassed 33 million global downloads, and has received significant acclaim from both global game enthusiasts and K-pop fans due to its collaboration with BTS' TinyTAN character. Various collectible elements can be obtained by players as they travel to different cities and prepare dishes.

These elements include photocards depicting TinyTAN characters and narratives that incorporate the charming worldview of TinyTAN, and user-decorated stages of TinyTAN. Moreover, while viewing TinyTAN photocards with themes from different BTS albums in sequential order, players can enjoy BTS' music on the stage that they have decorated. BTS Cooking On supports 11 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, French, and German, and is set to launch in over 170 countries worldwide in the first half of this year. The main brand page and social media channels contain detailed information about pre-registration and games.

