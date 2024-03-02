Posted in: Dangen Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeon Drafters, Manalith Studios

Dungeon Drafters Set To Be Released In Mid-March

Dangen Entertainment have confirmed the release date for Dungeon Drafters, as players will experience the game in a few weeks.

Article Summary Dungeon Drafters full release set for March 14, 2024, by Dangen Entertainment.

Tile-based, card combat game features six characters and roguelite elements.

Players can build and customize decks to explore six unique dungeons.

Adventurers’ Town offers card acquisition, quests, and leisure activities like fishing.

Indie game developer Manalith Studios and publisher Dangen Entertainment confirmed a proper release date for Dungeon Drafters. The game was originally released into Early Access back in late April 2023, showing off the tile turn-based combat as they continued to work on the game. Now we know the full version will be released on March 14, 2024. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Dungeon Drafters

Dungeon Drafters is a mystery dungeon adventure with roguelite elements where players unleash the magical power of cards. In Dungeon Drafters, cards serve as the player's arsenal, allowing them to weave powerful spells and devise devastating combos in exciting tile-based combat. Whether they split the ground open with earthquakes, hurl white-hot fireballs, or summon powerful allies to eliminate foes, Dungeon Drafters' combat offers a wide range of combat approaches that will tickle the fancy of any deck builder fan.

Players start by choosing from six distinct characters – Mage, Brawler, Monk, Bard, Shinobi and Explorer – each offering a signature starting deck that guides their initial playstyle. Regardless of the initial decision, players have the freedom to branch out and create any deck they desire while customizing their character. In order to achieve victory, players must dungeon crawl their way through any of the six unique dungeons in the world, learning the tricks of each area's monsters, making adjustments to their decks, and seeking specific cards to overcome challenges.

As players explore dungeons, they'll face the choice of either diving deeper into the unknown or returning to the Adventurers' Town to secure their spoils. Be careful, as diving too deep may result in losing precious loot! The game offers an immersive experience in the Adventurers' Town, where players can prepare for their next adventure. Activities include acquiring more cards, unlocking new ones by opening boosters, interacting with NPCs to initiate challenging quests, or simply taking time for activities like fishing!

