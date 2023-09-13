Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Minecraft Live

Minecraft Live 2023 Reveals Details For October Event

Minecraft Live 2023 will be taking place next month, as the event will broadcast live on the game's website as well as YouTube.

Mojang has announced today that Minecraft Live 2023 will be happening in October, as they revealed some of the plans going in. The event will take place on October 15 at 10 am PT, with a pre-show kicking off at 9:35 am, as they will present everything coming in Update 1.23, 2024 updates, the winner of the 2023 mob vote, in-depth interviews with the team, and more yet to be revealed. We got details below from their latest blog as we now wait the next month for it to happen.

Minecraft Live 2023

If you've never watched our epic, once-a-year livestream before, then you are in for a treat. Not only do we spend an hour talking about Minecraft (our favorite topic), but we dive into news from Minecraft and Minecraft: Legends; share snippets of what you can expect in the future, and reveal the winner of the hotly anticipated mob vote!

MOB Vote 2023

That's right, the mob vote is making a triumphant return this year, with three new mobs for you, our wonderful community, to choose between!When you cast your vote for a new mob, you help us decide what we'll spend time developing. Then the mob gets added into the game as part of the next major update! Last year's winner was the sniffer: an ancient mob that was once extinct. Now it has been sniff-sniffing around our Overworlds since the summer, digging up ancient seeds, and looking adorable.

MOB Vote Timings

Voting will be open for longer this year, and you will have just over 48 hours** prior to Minecraft Live to cast your vote! Voting opens at 1pm EDT on Friday, October 13, and closes at 1:15pm EDT on Sunday, October 15. What does that mean in your time zone? Find out what time the mob vote starts for you, and what time the mob vote ends for you (because too much math makes my head hurt).

How To Vote

Like last year, you'll be able to cast your vote within Minecraft! Join the live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to submit your vote, meet the Tinies, play mini-games, and even indulge in some mob parkour. You can also vote right here on Minecraft.net, or via the Minecraft Launcher. Our special event server will also remain open for 24 hours after the end of Minecraft Live, which means you'll have an extra day to finish that scavenger hunt! Which mobs can you vote for? That's a secret – for now. You'll have to wait until the beginning of October for that special news! Or maybe I'll be sneaky, and scatter some clues in each of our articles? I guess you'll have to read them all and find out!

