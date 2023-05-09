Evercore Heroes Set To Launch Closed Beta This June Evercore Heroes will be getting a Closed Beta as Vela Games will be launching it for a few weeks in late June.

Developer and publisher Vela Games announced this morning that they will be holding a Closed Beta for their new game Evercore Heroes. This will be the first time players get a crack at the multi-genre competitive PVE game, but in order to take part, you'll need to buy the Founder's Pack from the game's website. The pack comes with some bonuses, as you'll get exclusive content, additional keys for friends, and a battle pass that never expires. The Closed Beta will kick off on June 20th, but before that, we have a couple of trailers for you to check out so you can see if you wanna play it.

"Each Evercore Heroes match is a pulsating competitive PVE session between four teams of four mighty heroes, all aiming to defend the beautiful but dangerous world of Lumerea by protecting the Evercore and ultimately proving they are the world's best team of heroes. To win, players must power up their heroes, charge their Evercore, survive onslaughts of dangerous beasts, and triumph in the final head-to-head challenge. Players will have to work together to outplay other teams in critical moments during the match. Ultimately, the best teams will find the right composition and strategy, balancing tradeoffs between building their own power and making the battle more difficult for their rival teams."

"The closed beta will include three unique stages, each with its own set of items, enemies, and a unique head-to-head encounter. In addition, the closed beta will feature sixteen heroes, including eight new additions to the roster, expanding the unique world and gameplay. They include heroes such as Grayce, a deadly dancer who moves with beauty and precision; Skye, a young but fearless weather mage from the high-tech region of Bios; and Sydian, a corrupted Faede who channels chaotic Luum through his own body. Kaine, Maxx, Oria, Riiva, and Syrus also join the roster."