MLB 9 Innings 25 Has Launched Their All-Star Event

MLB 9 Innings 25 has a brand-new in-game event happening right now, as they celebrate the annual MLB All-Star game and more

Article Summary MLB 9 Innings 25 launches its All-Star in-game event with new rewards and limited-time content.

Participate in the Festival of the Stars to complete missions and earn Signature Players and rare items.

All-Star Game Coin Shop lets users collect up to 300 coins daily, exchangeable for premium rewards.

Special Wheel and Hit Events offer extra chances to win All-Star-themed prizes until late July.

Com2uS has launched a new event his week for MLB 9 Innings 25, as they celebrate the All-Star game with an All-Star event of their own. Is the yearly battle between the best in baseball over? Yes. But that doesn't mean you can't have some fun with a few activities tied to it on mobile. We have more details about what's in store for you as the event is now live on iOS and Android.

MLB 9 Innings 25 – All-Star

The All-Star-themed events will offer a wide range of content and rewards in sync with one of baseball's most anticipated matchups of the year. Starting July 14, the "Festival of the Stars" event will go live, allowing users to choose a constellation and complete missions associated with it. Rewards include fan-favorites such as Signature Players and Live Season Diamond Wish Players. Users can also collect event currency to obtain premium items, such as the Ultimate Trainer Recruit Ticket.

Running until August 20, the "All-Star Game Coin Shop" event will allow users to earn up to 300 coins daily by playing League Mode. These coins can be exchanged for valuable items including the Skill Select Change Ticket. A limited-time item— the "2025 All-Star Emblem," featuring this year's special All-Star logo—will also be available. MLB releases a unique event logo each year based on the host stadium's signature design.

Additionally, a "Special Wheel" event is available until July 22, where users can spin the wheel for a chance to win rewards and double the payout by meeting specific conditions. A separate "Hit Event" is also live, encouraging users to step up to the plate and swing for fabulous All-Star-themed prizes. Since its release, MLB 9 Innings 25 has consistently ranked in the Top 10 for sports games in 123 Google Play regions and 95 Apple App Store regions. The game continues to receive steady support from baseball fans worldwide thanks to its immersive gameplay and officially licensed MLB content.

