Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: MLB, MLB Rivals

MLB Rivals Add Multiple Commentators & New HOF Partnership

A new update has been added to MLB Rivals this week, providing legendary commentators and some Hall Of Fame players to the roster

Article Summary MLB Rivals adds legendary commentators Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser for authentic play-by-play action.

New Hall of Fame partnership introduces 17 iconic player cards, including Derek Jeter and Greg Maddux.

Special log-in event lets players choose one Hall of Fame card from six all-time baseball greats.

Hall of Fame cards feature exclusive skills, new growth grades, and unique lineup flexibility.

Com2uS has released a new update this week for their baseball title, MLB Rivals, as multiple commentators are in the game along with a new Hall of Fame partnership. First off, Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser have been added to the game as both the play-by-play and color commentary announcers, giving the game a little more life as you'll hear them in the back looking over your game. Second, the new HoF partnership will add several new players to the game from the recent inductees, as you have some heavy hitters available to you in the roster. You can read more below as the content is live.

MLB Rivals – Hall of Fame Update

A major game update released today adds the beloved voices of Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Orel Hershiser (commentary). Davis and former MLB pitcher Hershiser are the television voices for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Davis succeeded legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully in this role and additionally offers play-by-play for FOX Sports' MLB coverage, including for the 2024 World Series. Through its partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Com2uS will bring the Hall of Fame's mission of, "Preserving History, Honoring Excellence, Connecting Generations," to life by featuring 17 Hall of Fame legends, including Derek Jeter, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and more, to the game as new Hall of Fame Player Cards. With today's update to MLB Rivals, players can:

Acquire a total of 17 Hall of Fame Player Cards, a new grade with higher growth potential than the existing Special Cards, exclusive skills and a unique Potential system

Participate in a special log-in event and select one of six Hall of Fame Player Cards to instantly acquire; choose from Derek Jeter, Greg Maddux, Tony Pérez, Tim Raines, Jack Morris or Don Sutton

Strategically add Hall of Fame Player Cards to any lineup regardless of team affiliation

Reassign certain Hall of Fame Player Cards to different teams and positions based on their real-world contributions—a first for the game ever!

In future updates, Com2uS will introduce new content inspired by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, allowing users to experience the stories of baseball's most iconic athletes within MLB Rivals. Founded in 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is an independent nonprofit educational institution, dedicated to fostering an appreciation of baseball's historical development and its impact on our culture.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!