Neopets Battledome TCG Reveals Multiple New Cards

Upper Deck decided to reveal multiple new cards that will be coming to the Neopets Battledome TCG, set to launch sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Upper Deck unveils new cards for 2024 Neopets Battledome TCG.

Fans to see beloved Neopets like Ixi and Meohog reimagined.

Neopets Battledome TCG features a dice combat system and deckbuilding.

Over 250 original art pieces from artists such as Anthony Conley.

Upper Deck has teamed up with Neopets to bring you an all-new tabletop title, as the Neopets Battledome Trading Card Game is coming out sometime in 2024. The two companies will be working together to bring a new version of the franchise out as part of its 25th Anniversary this year. As part of that celebration, they are giving players a look at what's to come as they showed off multiple versions of four Neopets that will be a part of the set. Longtime fans will instantly recognize new versions of Ixi, Usul, Meohog, and Eyrle. We have more info, images, and a trailer here as we wait to learn more about the game.

Neopets Battledome TCG

Remember the first days of the internet and the beloved online game Neopets? As the community continues to be active and thrive, the 25th anniversary of Neopets brings an exciting new release. Step into the enchanting world of Neopia, where the magic of your favorite virtual pets comes alive on your tabletop! Train, Prepare, and Battle with your Neopets and other legends of Neopia to become the Champion of the Battledome in this fast-paced 2-player trading card game. With a unique dice combat system, innovative deckbuilding strategies, and over 20 Neopets to collect, Neopia is sure to come alive in your hands!

Bringing to life the many wonders of Neopia was integral to Neopets Battledome Trading Card Game, but we wanted to make sure you could see your favorite characters in a whole new light. With over 250 unique pieces of custom art, you will experience Neopia like never before! Thanks to fan favorites Anthony Conley (@anthonyconleyart), Krista Staggs (@kuitsuku), Shamine Athena King (@quartervirus), and many more, every card showcases the incredible diversity and rich nostalgia of the Neopian universe. It'll be impossible not to want them all!

