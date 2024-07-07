Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: Compile Heart, Neptunia Riders Vs Dogoos

Neptunia Riders Vs Dogoos Announced For 2025 Release

Neptunia will take things to a different level with some morotcycle combat action as Neptunia Riders Vs Dogoos arrives in 2025.

Article Summary Neptunia Riders Vs Dogoos gears up for a 2025 release on PlayStation and Switch.

Ride and combat through 15 stages, collecting Dogoos in different landscapes.

Master each character's combat style to become the ultimate Dogoo bounty hunter.

Customize your motorcycle for better defense, speed, and bike stunts.

Idea Factory and Compile Heart revealed a number of new games this weekend, one of which is Neptunia Riders Vs Dogoos. The game falls in the Neptunia universe as you'll take to your bikes in this motorcycle combat title. We have more info about it below, along with the trailer, as the game will be coming out sometime in 2025 for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Neptunia Riders Vs Dogoos

This dimension is different from Gamindustri… A vast number of distinct Dogoos are appearing and threatening to cover the land. To escape from this otherworldly realm, a lone rider surveys the mysterious world in search of an exit.

Dogoo Day Care — Choose from 6 playable characters, scour the land on your trusty bike, and collect as many variants of Dogoos as possible to win! As players progress through 15 Dogoo-filled stages, Uzume must find a way to snap her friends out of their weird fascination with Dogoos!

Choose from 6 playable characters, scour the land on your trusty bike, and collect as many variants of Dogoos as possible to win! As players progress through 15 Dogoo-filled stages, Uzume must find a way to snap her friends out of their weird fascination with Dogoos! The Dogoo Bounty Hunter — Collecting Dogoos can be a cinch, but stealing Dogoos is a whole 'notha ball game! Certain characters shine more in close combat, while others excel in long-range attacks. Find the strengths (and weaknesses, of course!) to become a true Dogoo bounty hunter!

Collecting Dogoos can be a cinch, but stealing Dogoos is a whole 'notha ball game! Certain characters shine more in close combat, while others excel in long-range attacks. Find the strengths (and weaknesses, of course!) to become a true Dogoo bounty hunter! These Dogoos Do Bike Back — As squishy and adorable as these Dogoos are, some can be quite the menace. Each Dogoo has specific types of behaviors, as well as positive/negative effects when collecting them. By learning the positive and negative effects of the Dogoos, you can use them to your advantage and even throw the nasty ones to your opponent!

As squishy and adorable as these Dogoos are, some can be quite the menace. Each Dogoo has specific types of behaviors, as well as positive/negative effects when collecting them. By learning the positive and negative effects of the Dogoos, you can use them to your advantage and even throw the nasty ones to your opponent! Stunt Your Bike — Want to show off your ride in the next bike meet? Impress (or scare?) Dogoos by altering the bike's body, muffler, tires, and other accessories! These customizations can give the Goddesses increased defense, max speed, acceleration, and even maneuverability. These upgrades can ultimately give you the winning edge!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!