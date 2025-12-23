Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hotta Studio, NTE, Perfect World Games

NTE Has Announced New Co-Ex Test Coming in 2026

NTE is coming back with new content in 2026, as they have announced a new Co-Ex Test for PC and PS5 ahead of the Beta launch

Perfect World Games and Hotta Studio have confirmed a new Co-Ex test is on the way for NTE, as they're signing players up in advance. Registrations are currently available on the game's website as the team prepares to have PC and PS5 players test this new version before launching a more comprehensive Beta later on. We have the details of what will be included for you here, as we're waiting for them to give us a proper date for this test to begin.

Co-Ex Test

Two New Large-Scale Anomaly Dungeons: The Bank and Hospital offer fresh, team-based multiplayer experiences, where players will need to work together to navigate complex environments and face powerful challenges.

The Bank and Hospital offer fresh, team-based multiplayer experiences, where players will need to work together to navigate complex environments and face powerful challenges. Prison Gameplay: For those who find themselves on the wrong side of the law, the new prison mechanic introduces a full day of prison life, featuring activities such as solitary confinement, outdoor time and even an escape mission, giving players a deeper experience of consequence and strategy in the city.

For those who find themselves on the wrong side of the law, the new prison mechanic introduces a full day of prison life, featuring activities such as solitary confinement, outdoor time and even an escape mission, giving players a deeper experience of consequence and strategy in the city. New Urban Gameplay Mechanics: A variety of new and exciting urban activities are now available! Players can engage in activities like fishing, taking taxi rides, racing, playing Mahjong, or working at coffee shops – each offering unique in-game rewards and enhancing the immersive city experience.

A variety of new and exciting urban activities are now available! Players can engage in activities like fishing, taking taxi rides, racing, playing Mahjong, or working at coffee shops – each offering unique in-game rewards and enhancing the immersive city experience. Protagonist and Main Character Outfits: New urban outfits are available for players to dress up the protagonist and main characters. Each is designed with a minimalist style that emphasizes sleek, practical fashion without flowing cloth or ribbons, offering a fresh and modern look to fit the city's vibrant atmosphere.

NTE

NTE is an ambitious and unique online RPG that takes place in the city of Hethereau – a vast, seamless open world rendered with the power of Unreal Engine 5, where humans co-exist with supernatural anomalies. Players will control a range of vibrant and dynamic characters, each with their own unique personalities and abilities, in order to explore the city and investigate these anomalies in episodic, comedy-drama storylines. Aside from the core story and RPG gameplay, players will also be able to take part in an ever-expanding roster of activities, including collecting, modding and racing sports cars, buying and designing their own chic city getaways and even running a business. Whatever you choose to do with your time in Hethereau, the experience always promises to be immersive, absorbing, and never-ending.

