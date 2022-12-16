Peppa Pig: World Adventures Announced For PC & Consoles

Outright Games has announced a brand new Peppa Pig family game on the way with the reveal of Peppa Pig: World Adventures. As you may have guessed from the title, it's time for Peppa to grab per passport and suitcase and head across the world in a brand new story that will have them globetrotting to various locations. The game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on March 17th, 2023. For now, enjoy the trailer and info below, as well as a couple of quotes from the companies involved in this latest game.

"It's time to pack those suitcases and hit the road with Peppa. New York City is calling – and so are Paris, Australia, London, and many more locations with new characters to meet, exciting quests to try, and lots of accessories to dress up in and collect along the way. There's also fun to be had closer to home! Players can create a dazzling house in Peppa's neighborhood and decorate it with collectibles and souvenirs from their travels around the world. Fans can even turn their family into Peppa Pig characters and make them part of the story!"

"We're thrilled Peppa is back with Outright Games for her next video game Peppa Pig: World Adventures," said Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games. "We're enjoying the challenge of building on the fantastic reception to last year's My Friend Peppa Pig and making this game bigger with more locations, characters, and fun! We're looking forward to sharing it with everyone next March.''

"After nearly twenty years, it's incredible to see the global love for the Peppa Pig brand continue to grow as Peppa delights fans around the world through videos and in digital games," said Eugene Evans, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Digital Licensing, from Hasbro" We're very excited to be working with our friends at Outright Games on Peppa's next video game adventure.''