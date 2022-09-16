Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 53: Garchomp & Cynthia

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery subset from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Today, we wrap up the Character Super Rare section of the Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Trainer Gallery with a beautiful Garchomp V CSR by artist Taira Akitsu. Akitsu illustrates Garchomp with the iconic trainer Cynthia in this elegant image that sees the powerful trainer kicking back with full confidence in her Garchomp's power. Due to the popularity of both Pokémon and trainer here, as well as the gorgeous art's confident linework and stunning colors, this is the second-most valuable card in this set's Trainer Gallery after the Starmie V CSR, which depicts fan-favorite trainer Misty.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery section of the set.