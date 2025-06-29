Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force, Team Jade, TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force Reveals Console Plans & Latest Season

Delta Force is coming to consoles this August, while a new Season kicks off in a couple weeks, and a free Black Hawk Down DLC is coming

Article Summary Delta Force launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S August 19, with console wishlisting opening June 28.

Season 9: Break arrives July 9, adding new maps, operators, weapons, and feature upgrades.

Arknights crossover brings exclusive operator appearances and collaborations later this summer.

Free Black Hawk Down single-player campaign drops as DLC alongside major gameplay enhancements.

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group held a new developer livestream this past week for Delta Force, going over both the new season on the way, but their console release plans. You can watch the whole video here, but the short notes are that the PS5 and XSX|S versions of the game will be released on August 19, while Season 9: Break will be out on July 9. What's more, they will release a new Black Hawk Down single-player campaign as free DLC. We have more details on the next season below as console wishlisting is available starting on June 28.

Delta Force – Season 9: Break

A brand new crossover with Arknights will also enter the realm of Delta Force, with Arknights-inspired Operator Appearances available for players, coming later this summer. Team Jade revealed Stinger's Executor-themed Appearance, inspired by the Titleless Code outfit, and Luna's Schwarz-inspired Appearance, based on the Skyline design. Toxik and Hackclaw will also join the lineup, with full reveals coming soon.

New Operations Map: Tide Prison A secret high-tech island prison run by the Haavk, players must infiltrate disguised as prisoners and collect their gear during the mission, solving puzzles solo or with their squad. Swimming and diving have also been introduced, together with underwater exploration.

New Warfare Map: Cyclone A tropical island with a hidden ICBM missile site, the Cyclone is a grand map offering satisfying infantry and vehicle combat, and introduces a dynamic weather system which affects gameplay immersion and strategy.

New Operator: Tempest Free with Battle Pass, Tempest comes with enhanced mobility via an exoskeletal device, emergency evasion devices, and a charged drill that disarms enemies, making her an ideal choice for close range combat and deadlocks.

New weapons and vehicles, including an assault rifle, a compound bow, jet skis, and more.

Victory Unite improvements, including a real-time command hub and a new call-in support to reduce respawn time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!