Abiotic Factor Set To Leave Early Access in Late July

After being in Early Access for over a year, Abiotic Factor is set to finally release Version 1.0, as it arrives in late July

Team up as scientists in co-op survival crafting for up to 6 players inside a perilous research facility.

Customize your PhD and skills, craft wild gadgets, and outsmart aliens, soldiers, and robots to survive.

Explore, scavenge resources, build bases, and move gear across the vast, danger-filled complex.

Indie game developer Deep Field Games and publisher Playstack have confirmed that Abiotic Factor will be leaving Early Access in the next few weeks. The game has been available since last May, giving players a chance to try out the co-op survival crafting experience, where you and up to six players play scientists at a research facility uncovering things you probably shouldn't. We have more info nd the latest trailer here, as the game arrives on July 22, 2025.

Abiotic Factor

Abiotic Factor brings a 90's sci-fi twist and rich character progression to the multiplayer open world survival crafting genre. Up to 6 players can choose their PHDs, build their scientist, gear up, and explore a massive subterranean complex, filled with supernatural artifacts, transdimensional foes, and science experiments gone awry. Between alien threats hunting their next meal, trigger happy soldiers, and the world's most advanced robotic security forces attacking personnel working overtime, there's no shortage of danger. As a scientist, fighting isn't your forte, so you'll need to put your PHD to work to outwit your opponents: craft ingenious and outlandish tools, weapons and gear, from simple nets and wooden bats to laser-cannons and elaborate traps – everything your big science brain can muster!

Make yourself at home – you're here for the long haul. Scavenge resources from vacant offices and empty labs, raid vending machines, and steal company property to build a new base of operations as you explore the facility. When it's time for a change of scenery, pack up your belongings and move them across the facility using handcarts, forklifts, SUVs, teleporters, and more. Don your lab coat and earn your PhD: from Plant Geneticist to Defense Analyst and Structural Engineer (and many, many more), each with its own advantages essential to survival. Combine traits and skills, then level up to earn perks and abilities with your fellow scientists to forge a formidable scientific force.

