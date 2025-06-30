Posted in: Games, Mattel, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mattel163, peanuts, snoopy, UNO! Mobile

UNO! Mobile Announces New Peanuts & Snoopy Collaboration

UNO! Mobile is going to get a little more adorable with its latest collaboration, as Snoopy and Peanuts will join the game

Mattel163 announced this morning that they have partnered with Peanuts to bring the beloved character Snoopy to UNO! Mobile for a special collaboration. As you can see from the images here, the game will be getting two special decks with the themes of Snoopy's World and Peanuts Summer, featuring characters from the iconic comic strip. Plus some other bonus content to liven up your game however you see fit. We have more details below, along with quotes from both companies, as this update has officially launched today.

UNO! Mobile x Peanuts

Featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang, the update includes an in-app refresh, two exclusive new themed decks, Snoopy's World and Peanuts Summer, along with collectible cards, avatar frames, emojis, in-game rewards, and more. The Peanuts Collaboration is now available for players and fans to enjoy in UNO! Mobile, Mattel's classic card game in an on-the-go experience.

New Exclusive UNO Decks, Snoopy's World and Peanuts Summer: Each deck features a variety of charming Peanuts designs and fun facts to discover on every card.

Themed Cards: Players can earn card packs to unlock themed cards from these specially crafted collections through Sunday, August 17. Complete the first deck to unlock the second. These exclusive decks are grand rewards available only during the event.

Rewards: Collect Peanuts avatar frames, Snoopy emojis, and in-game coins.

"Bringing the signature characters of Peanuts into UNO! Mobile offers fans a fresh, interactive way to experience the beloved card game," said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. "We look forward to players diving in and enjoying a collaboration that we hope brings joy to fans of both Peanuts and UNO!"

"At Peanuts, we cherish creating joyful moments that bring friends and families together across generations," said Scott Shillet, VP of Global Licensing at Peanuts Worldwide. "Partnering with Mattel163 to bring Snoopy and the Peanuts gang to UNO! Mobile is a wonderful way to share more happiness—combining fun, friendship, and nostalgia in the beloved UNO matches enjoyed worldwide, anytime, anywhere!"

"We're thrilled to bring the timeless charm of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the entire gang to Peanuts fans and over 400 million UNO! Mobile players around the world! Working closely with Peanuts Worldwide, we've created two vibrant, special UNO card decks and tons of themed content packed with fun, nostalgia, and personality. We can't wait for players and fans to dive in and enjoy the combined excitement of UNO and Peanuts, all right at their fingertips," said Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163.

