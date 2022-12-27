Pokémon GO Event Review: Winter Wonderland 2022 Event

This past weekend, we got a special event-within-an-event called Winter Wonderland 2022 during the Holiday Event 2022 Part II in Pokémon GO. What went into this event and was it worth playing? Let's get into it.

What worked in this Pokémon GO Event

The increased number of Lucky Trades that you could hit during a trading session was a solid bonus and one worth playing. Unfortunately, this almost ended up in the "Didn't work" section because these slightly buffed features should have went further and included the 40KM trade distance, but alas. Niantic wasn't feeling generous this holiday season. Daily Adventure Incense bonus: The double Daily Adventure Incense was by far the best feature of this mini-event. I will take those extra chances to hopefully encounter a Galarian Bird any time I can, thank you very much!

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO Event

That's it?: There have been mini-events during the larger Winter Holiday Events in previous years that offered a lot more than this. Many of them offered rarer spawns and one even focused on Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James arriving via the Meowth Balloon. The Winter Wonderland event lacked any sort of wonder, with just the above bonuses and a single-encounter Collection Challenge. This didn't feel like a separate event at all. Instead, it felt like an event with features that should've been active through the entire Winter Holiday 2022 Events Part I and II if Niantic was truly interested in living up to the hype that was set for this annual celebration.

Overall

Rather than making this measly offering a separate, limited event-within-an-event, why not just have these features, which are strong but not stunning, active the whole time to make it truly a couple of weeks worth playing? Niantic could learn how to satisfy players more by simply looking to the past.