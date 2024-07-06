Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Railway Empire 2

Railway Empire 2 Announced Next DLC Called "High Voltage"

Kalypso Media dropped a new DLC reveal for Railway Empire 2, as High Voltage will bring magenets and other developments to the title.

Kalypso Media has revealed the next DLC coming to Railway Empire 2, as things get high-powered with the addition of High Voltage. The new DLC will add a ton of content, including ten historically accurate electric locomotives, such as the PRR GG1 Blackjack and the Ce 6/8 III Krokodil. As well as new innovations such as magnets to help speed the trains along as they do in some parts of the world. We have more info about it all below as the DLC will be released on July 30, 2024.

Railway Empire 2 – High Voltage

Railway magnates will harness the power of electricity to revolutionize their rail networks, ushering in a new era of high-speed passenger transport. The latest DLC provides a surge of new content, including ten historically accurate electric locomotives with famed powerhouses PRR GG1 Blackjack and Ce 6/8 III Krokodil, which led the charge in railway technology at the turn of the century. Delight in the wonders of the Swiss countryside and charge your way through Europe in the latest regional map Switzerland, with ten new goods to transport, including Swiss Pocket Knives, Herbal Candies, and Cheese Fondue, among many other Swiss favorites, sure to generate impressive amounts of revenue. Become the master of the tracks by conducting business in two era-specific scenarios, High Voltage and Power to the People, and provide the conduit as high-speed trains deliver passengers and goods with efficiency, maximizing your profitability and potential. The Age of Electrification: Railway Empire 2 – High Voltage vaults players into a new age, as the Steam behemoths begin to lose ground to the new electric power houses of the era.

