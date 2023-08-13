Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: R6S, rainbow six: siege

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Year Eight – Season Three: Heavy Mettle

Ubisoft revealed all of the new content coming to Rainbow Six Siege shortly as Year Eight - Season Three: Heavy Mettle arrives August 29th.

Ubisoft held their quarterly livestream for Rainbow Six Siege this afternoon, as they revealed what's to come for Year Eight – Season Three: Heavy Mettle. The livestream, which you can watch down at the bottom, went over a ton of new content being added to the game this time around. As it is with most every season, you're getting a brand new operator from South Korea named Ram, who looks like the kind of soldier you would see from G.I. Joe back in the day with a special auto-breacher gadget. The game will also be getting a new commendation system, much like other games where you can applaud your teammates for a job well done in three key areas. There will also be several gameplay updates on the way, which include a Quick Match rework. The content will be released into the game on August 29th, but for now, here are a few images and notes from the developers about what to expect.

"Operation Heavy Mettle amps up the anticipation with new Attacker Ram and her BU-GI Auto-Breacher gadget. With an automated tank, Ram can take on the competition by destroying walls, floors, and other elements to offer new vantage points. One tank can shake up players' strategies by destroying their gadgets and any soft surfaces in its path. Ram is a one-speed, three-health Operator, and her loadout features an R4C or an LMG-E as a primary weapon and an MK1 or an ITA12S as a secondary weapon. This season, player protection efforts will bring the brand-new Commendation System: an appreciation system allowing players to rate other players on the experience they had playing together. This system will be monitored to ensure it will be fair for everyone. Highly commended players will also receive rewards. Player protection remains a priority for Rainbow Six Siege, and anti-toxicity measures have already shown good results: 50% of players who received a warning for toxicity changed their behavior after the warning and avoided a penalty."

"Game modes receive several updates this season, including a Quick Match rework, a redesign of Unranked (now called Standard), and a brand-new Arcade game mode. Quick Match is faster than ever, with reduced round timers, objective locations automatically revealed, and bomb sites come set up with reinforcements to let Defenders focus on strategic defenses. For Attackers, a 10-second invulnerability at the start of the Action Phase will prevent spawn peeking, giving them time to approach the building. The redesigned Standard playlist offers the core Siege experience without Operator or map ban phases and will offer another option for players besides the competitive Ranked mode. Also being introduced is Weapons Roulette, an all-new fast action game mode coming to the Arcade playlist, which lets all players start with the same weapon that automatically swaps to a new one after a set amount of time."

"Other Rainbow Six Siege updates for this season include the second part of balancing for Operator Grim and major improvements to the in-game shotgun ecosystem. In addition, Fuze is now able to deploy Cluster Charges on Deployable Shields and Osa's Talon-8 Shields, aiming to create a new synergy. Finally, a rework of Operator Frost will be released later during the season with new Operator mechanics around her ability following the TS Lab and players' feedback. Operation Heavy Mettle will also add Tutorials, an onboarding tool that aims to make newcomers more comfortable before their first PVP experience. Following the launch of free cam last season in Match Replay, players can now remove the HUD to capture perfect moments and use them in their content, even in spectator mode."

