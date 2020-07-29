ReKTGlobal Announces New Sponsor For COD League & Team Rogue

This week, ReKTGlobal announced they have a brand new sponsor for Call Of Duty League's Royal Ravens and Team Rogue. The company has now teamed up with Find Your Grind, which is an organization that helps younger people find their way to a path of "self and career-discovery" as the focus more on jobs and opportunities for stuff in the 21st Century. Essentially, trying to help them find their way with careers they want to do or stuff that would make them happier than just going off to get a desk job. No word on the specifics of the sponsorship or how long it will be for, but we do have some quotes from everyone involved.

"For Find Your Grind, the Royal Ravens and Rogue sponsorships are about more than logos on jerseys and social media pages. It's about connecting, inspiring and educating youth on esports career possibilities," said Nick Gross, founder of Find Your Grind. "We're looking forward to adding more esports athletes and business pros as FYG mentors in our program, who can help legitimize gaming as a career path in the eyes of students and their parents. We also plan to produce content with the teams to work better with students who want to be involved in gaming."

"The Royal Ravens and Team Rogue have some of the most passionate fans and most celebrated pros in esports," said Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal, which is the owner and operator of both teams. "The team sponsorships are a natural extension of the relationship between FYG and ReKTGlobal, and will increase the impact and exposure of FYG's great work in the gaming community and beyond."

"We're excited to take our work with Find Your Grind to the next level," said ReKTGlobal founder Amish Shah. "FYG and Junior Rogue have opened the doors for young people to have the freedom to explore their passion for gaming and pursue careers in the billion dollar esports industry. Now, through the new team sponsorships, the foundation will have the power to reach even more people."