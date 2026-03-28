Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everquest, EverQuest Legends, Game Jawn

Return To EverQuest As You Originally Played It in EverQuest Legends

Venture back to the world of Norrath as it once was over 25 years ago as EverQuest Legends will bring a retro experience to the series

Article Summary EverQuest Legends brings back the 1999 classic experience with modern enhancements for solo and casual players.

Create unique characters with up to three active classes from 15 races and 560 class combinations available.

Explore Antonica with original graphics, zones, spells, loot, and music, plus new surprises and updates.

Progress solo or in small groups, enjoy upgraded gear and interface, and tackle Norrath’s toughest content your way.

Daybreak Games and developer Game Jawn announced an all-new title this week for EverQuest, as they will be going retro with EverQuest Legends. Much in the same vein as Old-School RuneScape and World of Warcraft Classic, this new title will take players all the way back to the way the game originally was in 1999, offering the retro experience for those who wish they could go back to the way things were. Start a new character however you see fit and explore the world of Norrath as it once was. We have more into about it here with some images and the announcement trailer, as you can sign up for a Closed Beta on the game's website right now.

EverQuest Legends

EverQuest Legends has been designed from the ground up to appeal to players who enjoy playing their games solo and/or casually. While groups (up to 4 players) and raids (up to 8 players) are available, the entire game can be played, enjoyed, and experienced solo if that's your playstyle. In keeping with this approach to the game, EQL provides players with the ability to create immensely powerful characters by, among other things, selecting up to three active different classes per character (for example, you can make a rogue/paladin/wizard) and utilizing new ways to upgrade weapons and armor.

As you level up and improve your gear in EQL, you will eventually gain the ability to take on the most difficult game content, whether alone or with a small group of friends. Whether you're an existing EverQuest player, a former player, or a new player that has never experienced the world of Norrath, EverQuest Legends offers the opportunity to enjoy everything classic EverQuest has to offer, plus a lot more! At launch, EQL will feature the continent of Antonica (pre-Kunark), and all of the EverQuest playable races (including Iksar, Frogloks, and Kerran), all featured in the original EverQuest art style, including the classic graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music … plus more than a few new surprises!

Experience Classic EverQuest: EverQuest Legends features all of the magic and nostalgia of classic EverQuest, including the original art style, graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music. Enjoy the game as it hasn't been seen, heard, or experienced in over 20 years.

EverQuest Legends features all of the magic and nostalgia of classic EverQuest, including the original art style, graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music. Enjoy the game as it hasn't been seen, heard, or experienced in over 20 years. Modern Game Features: EQL features tons of modern game features, including a streamlined user interface, upgraded spell and ability management, and countless other quality of life enhancements.

EQL features tons of modern game features, including a streamlined user interface, upgraded spell and ability management, and countless other quality of life enhancements. Forge Your Legend: EQL allows players to create unique characters by selecting up to three classes at a time, with all of the benefits, stats, spells, and abilities that come with each class. You can also upgrade your gear (up to +10) and swap and combine different focus, click, and proc effects on your gear. With 15 available races and 560 possible class combinations, the possibilities for forging the ultimate character are virtually endless.

EQL allows players to create unique characters by selecting up to three classes at a time, with all of the benefits, stats, spells, and abilities that come with each class. You can also upgrade your gear (up to +10) and swap and combine different focus, click, and proc effects on your gear. With 15 available races and 560 possible class combinations, the possibilities for forging the ultimate character are virtually endless. Adventure… Your Way: With the additional power provided to player characters and the many benefits of a modernized gaming experience, EQL makes it possible for players to progress through the game at their own pace and to forge their own adventures, whether alone or with others. While small groups (up to 4 players) and raids (up to 8 players) are possible, even a solo player can build a character strong enough to take on the toughest challenges and acquire the most epic gear in the game.

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