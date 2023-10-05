Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: robocop, RoboCop: Rogue City, Teyon

RoboCop: Rogue City Releases New Pre-Order Trailer

Nacon has released a new trailer ahead of the launch of RoboCop: Rogue City, as you can now pre-order two different editions of the game.

Nacon and developer Teyon released a new trailer for their upcoming title RoboCop: Rogue City, as you can now pre-order the game. The team is offering two different versions of the game, the first being the Standard Edition which will just get you the game, while the other is the Deluxe Edition Being given the code name The Alex Murphy Edition, this one will give you some cool options as you'll get 48-hour early access, an alternative RoboCop costume, a chance to shoot the iconic Auto-9 prototype version or the super-powerful OCP shotgun, a digital artbook for you to see the making of the game, and more. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero and bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. With your powerful Auto-9 or one of the other 20 weapons available, eradicate criminals throughout an explosive first-person adventure. Thanks to your robotic strength and cybernetic abilities, which can be upgraded as you progress, you are the most effective officer at upholding the law. Explore open areas and complete your objectives according to your own sense of justice. Finding evidence, interrogation, and maintaining public order are just some of your daily tasks as a police officer."

"But don't take decisions lightly: your choices can determine the fate of citizens and the result of your mission. The city of Detroit has been hit by a series of crimes, and a new enemy is threatening the public order. Your investigation leads you right into the heart of a shadowy project in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3. Explore iconic locations and meet familiar faces from the world of RoboCop. Peter Weller, the original actor, is even back on duty to voice the cybercop."

