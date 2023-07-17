Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape | Tagged: Fort Forinthry, RuneScape: Fort Forinthry

RuneScape Ends The Fort Forinthry Season With A New Quest

The season of Fort Forinthry comes to a close in RuneScrape, as the team at Jagex have one final quest for you to complete to end it.

Jagex will finally be bringing RuneScape: Fort Forinthry to an end. But the season wouldn't be complete without one final quest to take on, now would it? The game will throw you into what they are calling the Dead and Buried quest, which will pair you up with an 'ol fan-favorite character in the form of The Raptor! You'll venture forth with them into an area known as the Wilderness Crypt, where you will undoubtedly run into danger at every turn as you fight off hordes of zombies. All of them are controlled by the nefarious necromancer, Zemouregal, who you will come to know as the latest pain in your side. This season will also give the game a proper update that includes a new Ranger's Workroom, which you'll use to upgrade the Fletching skill. You can check out more about it below, along with a new trailer, as it is live right now.

"Following the events of Fort Forinthry: Unwelcome Guests, Zemouregal disappeared behind a mysterious dragonkin door in the newly discovered Wilderness Crypt. Players will venture into a dungeon below the Wilderness to confront Zemouregal ahead of Necromancy, launching in August. This is a classic RuneScape quest with fierce combat, head-scratching puzzles, and epic confrontations, all by torchlight. However, leaving Fort Forinthry unoccupied while adventuring would be unwise."

"Players will need to arm the stalwart guards of their fort with crossbows, and that requires upgrading the fort with a new Fletching building, the Ranger's Workroom. Here players will be able to train their Fletching skill and gain powerful XP boosts while doing so. Using the Ranger's Workroom will unlock one of the four Wisdom of Anima perks, which will allow players to create the most powerful versions of Elder God Arrows. Finishing the Dead and Buried quest will reward players with a quest point, a couple of XP lamps, two Treasure Hunter keys, and fully unlocking the three tiers of the Fort Forinthry Ranger's Workroom."

