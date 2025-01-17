Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Solo Leveling: Arise

Solo Leveling: Arise Receives Massive Content Update

Solo Leveling: Arise players will be happy to know the game just got a massive update with a ton of improvements and extra content

Article Summary Massive update for Solo Leveling: Arise with new raids, weapons, and events.

Join the Jeju Island Alliance Raid and earn exclusive rewards.

New Hunter: Esil Radiru, a powerful SSR fire-type Ranger.

Exciting limited-time events and quests with unique prizes.

Netmarble has released one of the rare massive content updates for a mobile game not tied to a weird anniversary, as Solo Leveling: Arise received a huge upgrade. The game didn't get an overall, but it did get some needed improvements, as well as a few new experiences, including a cooperation raid, a new Hunter, and several limited-time events. We have the info about it below as the content is now live.

Solo Leveling: Arise – January 2025 Update

Starting today, players can enter the Jeju Island Alliance Raid Event. The Jeju Island Alliance Raid is composed of a total of four "operations," and players can clear a dungeon within each operation to progress the overall raid. Players can also increase the raid's progress through "cooperative support" by sending support items. Jeju Island Raid Contribution Points and Jeju Island Raid Coins will be offered as rewards for clearing Operations or receiving Cooperative Support. Players can earn valuable rewards such as a "Jeju Island Raid Celebration SSR Hunter Weapon Selection Ticket" based on their progress. A new Workshop of Brilliant Light stage is also available for players to challenge at Easy and Normal difficulty levels: the Spire of Transfiguration. The new boss is Deimos, the Commander of Transfiguration. Defeat him to earn new Cores, such as the "Eyes of the Watcher," "Limbs of the Watcher," and "Teeth of the Watcher."

The new update also introduces a new recruitable hunter: Esil Radiru, a new SSR fire-type Ranger who was voted the #1 character that players want to experience as a hunter in a user poll. Esil Radiru excels in spearmanship, and her Ultimate Skill, "Cascading Glory," unleashes countless weapons against her enemies. She then dives in between them and lands yet another attack. Solo Leveling: Arise released new features to support players' growth with this update, including the "Train to Become a Formidable Combatant" quest tree. This daily quest feature is available for all players to utilize and offers various rewards based on their progress, featuring Sung Jinwoo's SSR weapon "Truth: Kasaka's Venom Fang" and SSR Hunters such as Cha Hae-In and Meilin Fisher. Players can also obtain Fixed Support Draw Tickets through the Train to Become a Formidable Combatant quest tree, which guarantees an SSR Hunter for the player they have selected.

Other content updates include new weapons for both Sung Jinwoo and his allied hunters. Sung Jinwoo's new SSR weapons are the "Fan of the Fire Demon" and "Truth: Kasaka's Venom Fang." The new hunter weapons (the "Flame of the Azure Serpent," "Dewdrop of the Azure Serpent," and the "Leaf of the Azure Serpent") are obtainable from the Jeju Island Alliance Raid Event. Players can now increase the power of their Cores through Limit Breaking. New costumes for Esil Radiru and Sung Jinwoo and Reverse Mode (Chapters 21 through 23) are now available as well. New limited-time events are now open for players to experience. The Snow Flower! Check-In Gift Event offers an Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest, [Heroic] Blessing Stone Vol. 2, and more until February 13. The Snow Flower! Daily Missions Event runs until February 6, giving players an opportunity to receive the Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest by clearing daily missions. Players can find out more information about these events from the official forum.

