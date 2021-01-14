Sonic The Hedgehog Comes To Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

SEGA revealed today that the latest content to come to Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will feature their blue mascot, Sonic The Hedgehog. The first update since launch will be including several characters from the OSnic franchise as playable characters, as well as backgrounds, new music to play to, a new Boss Raid that you'll have a chance to conquer, new avatars, and more. It's their own little way of adding in new content they already own into the game. However, and this is key, players must be on the same version of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 to play online together, so you'll need to update to the latest patch to ensure compatibility to make this work. You can see the trailer for it below along with more details of what's all included in this update.

To further light up the colorful puzzle play, players can look forward to a host of new characters, a fresh new game mode, four new BGM (Background Music) tracks, and 20 new player avatars, all detailed below! All this new content will be available to players immediately after they download and install the new update. Four new playable characters to join you on your journey: legendary speedster Sonic the Hedgehog, Lidelle, Ms. Accord and The Ocean Prince, each with their own skills you can utilize in Skill Battle mode.

New online game mode Boss Raid has you working together with your friends to take down a common foe in co-operative fun.

Four new BGM (Background Music) tracks including the Sonic the Hedgehog theme song for ultimate immersion as you play.

20 new Avatars featuring even more of your favorite Puyo Puyo characters you can use to customize your player profile.