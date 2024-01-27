Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix Reveals Multiple Mobile Game Updates For February 2024

Square Enix dropped new details about multiple mobile titles, as they revealed their plans and events for them throughout February 2024.

Article Summary Square Enix announces February events, including Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis special event.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent celebrates 1.5-Year Anniversary with new content.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe New Year Carnival features Ultra Deluxe Kihachi summon.

War of the Visions FFBE collabs with NieR:Automata, offering new units and a Twitter sweepstakes.

Square Enix released new details about several of their mobile titles this week, as they revealed what they have planned for February 2024. The big one on the list is for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, as the team is preparing for the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with a special event. We have the full set of developer notes for you below.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

In celebration of the launch day anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will be featuring Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Red XIII, Aerith, and Yuffie character weapon draws from now until January 30. Players can also take part in a FFVII Day Countdown Login Bonus from January 21 until January 30, and by logging in for seven consecutive days, they can obtain up to 2,000 Blue Crystals. Additionally, new content was added earlier in the month that players can still enjoy, including the new playable character Yuffie Kisaragi and Chapter 5 of the original Final Fantasy VII storyline.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

With the arrival of the 1.5-Year Anniversary, players can look forward to exciting new content, including login bonuses like 888 Rubies and a free White Commemorative Rabbit pet! Fan-Favorite Story Characters Bargello and Sonia also join the fray as new obtainable travelers.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

The New Year Carnival Celebrations Round 3 is underway until February 2. Celebrations feature an exciting new Ultra Deluxe Kihachi summon to check out, the opportunity to earn rewards by participating in the New Year Carnival Missions and new floors added to the Spiral Corridor, allowing players to collect Spiral Summon Ticket VI and obtain exclusive Styles!

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

As part of the Twenty-Four Carat Login Bonus II Event, players can take advantage of login bonuses to obtain NV Guaranteed 10+1 Summon Ticket(3★/4★/5★/NV), up to 1500 lapis, VIP Coin and more. This event will run from now until February 14. Additionally, this month, players will have opportunities to obtain the new global original Neo Vision Unit Chains of Fate Mirei, and Vision Cards: "The Swallow's Fight" and "Eyes in the Night."

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Iconic characters from NieR:Automata return to War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius until February 29, and to celebrate the occasion, players can recruit 9S to their roster for free during the event. Additionally, the A2 (UR) unit joins the game as a new unit, available for a chance to summon. During the event, players also have the opportunity to obtain NieR Collaboration event medals through their participation, with the chance to exchange for various rewards! A celebratory sweepstakes is also available now on the Square Enix official Twitter/X. Repost the promotional post for a chance to win either a NieR:Automata plush – A2 (YORHA TYPE A NO. 2) or NieR:Automata plush – 2B (YORHA NO.2 TYPE B) until February 2.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!