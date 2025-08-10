Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Square Enix, Tabletop | Tagged: Final Fantasy: Moogle Bounty Mayhem

Square Enix Reveals Two Final Fantasy-Themed Board Games

Square Enix revealed two new tabletop titles centered around Final Fantasy, one already on the market and one coming out shortly

Square Enix revealed two new tabeltop titles this week, both of which are tied to the Final Fantasy franchise with some familiar creatures at the heart of them. The first one is Chocobo's Crystal Hunt Deluxe, currently set to be released in February 2026, which provides players with three previous titles under one box for some fun Chocobo antics. Meanwhile, the company has released Final Fantasy: Moogle Bounty Mayhem, as you play one of the moogle siblings fighting monsters in the world of Final Fantasy XII. We have more info on both for you here.

Chocobo's Crystal Hunt Deluxe

Chocobo's Crystal Hunt Deluxe brings together the beloved base game, Chocobo's Crystal Hunt, and its expansion, Chocobo's Dunegin & Monsters, in one delightful combo! With newly illustrated cards and additional rules, the game is more exciting than ever. Featuring simple gameplay and charming artwork, it's a fun-filled experience for all players to enjoy. The game components are language-independent, and the rulebook included has been localized in four languages—Japanese, English, German, and French—so everyone can join the fun!

Final Fantasy: Moogle Bounty Mayhem

Join the Moogle Mob Hunt in this exciting new game from award-winning designer Seiji Kanai! Step into the shoes of one of six quirky moogle siblings, each armed with unique abilities, as you battle monsters from the Final Fantasy XII universe. Every game offers a fresh and thrilling experience with endless combinations of moogles and monsters, keeping the excitement alive through fast-paced, bite-sized rounds of addictive fun! Featuring original, charmingly stylized artwork Final Fantasy XII Art Supervisor Ryoma Ito, this vibrant, easy to learn and hard to master game is as much a visual treat as it is a fun challenge for the whole family.

Players become one of the six moogle siblings and are asked to defeat monsters in various locations, with the goal of successfully completing "Mob Hunts." Each player uses a unique set of cards corresponding to their moogle and competes against each other in Mob Hunts by casting cards against monsters. Cards and monsters have a variety of effects, making it important to think of the right combinations. Some cards can also be played face down, which means that strategizing against your opponents is the key to victory.

