Star Wars: The Old Republic Brings Andor Content In Latest Update

If you're looking for more Andor content in Star Wars: The Old Republic, you're going to get your wish with the next update

Article Summary Star Wars: The Old Republic Update 7.7.1 adds Andor-inspired items and customization options.

Galactic Season 9 launches with new rewards, armor sets, mounts, and the Flashpoint Resurgence event.

Character creation receives new hair colors, improved lighting, texture upgrades, and UI updates.

Free-to-play players get major quality-of-life improvements, including more companion and UI access.

Electronic Arts and Broadsword Online revealed the next major update for Star Wars: The Old Republic, as more content from Andor will be coming to the title. The team held a special livestreanm today, which you can see the video for here, as they went into detail of what's coming to the game with Update 7.7.1. The team showed off more content from the Disney+ show, as well as several quality-of-life updates. We have the dev note below asthey will release the content sometime in late August.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Update 7.7.1: Flashpoint Resurgence

Galactic Season 9 Begins – Flashpoint Resurgence: Galactic Season 9 will begin at 7.7.1 launch and run for 26 weeks. Kai Zykken needs your help once more as a new version of Czerka Combat Enhancers needs to be tested. These new enhancers can be used upon entering Flashpoints and can provide two new buffs.

Galactic Season 9 will begin at 7.7.1 launch and run for 26 weeks. Kai Zykken needs your help once more as a new version of Czerka Combat Enhancers needs to be tested. These new enhancers can be used upon entering Flashpoints and can provide two new buffs. Galactic Season 9 Rewards: Claim new titles, collapsible and themed weapons, the Commandant's and Ascendant Admiral Armor Sets, and five mounts.

Claim new titles, collapsible and themed weapons, the Commandant's and Ascendant Admiral Armor Sets, and five mounts. Modernization of Character Creation and Design: As part of ongoing efforts to modernize many elements of the game, the character select screen has received improved lighting and a new Depth of Field update that keeps the focus on the player character. Plus, the face definition and texture smoothing that was implemented in Game Update 7.7 has been added to Rattataki, and hundreds of new hair and montreal color options have been added for Cathar, Chiss, Cyborg, Human, Miraluka, Mirialan, Togruta and Zabraks.

As part of ongoing efforts to modernize many elements of the game, the character select screen has received improved lighting and a new Depth of Field update that keeps the focus on the player character. Plus, the face definition and texture smoothing that was implemented in Game Update 7.7 has been added to Rattataki, and hundreds of new hair and montreal color options have been added for Cathar, Chiss, Cyborg, Human, Miraluka, Mirialan, Togruta and Zabraks. Andor-themed Items: A new hairstyle customization, head accessory, and outfit inspired by the Disney+ series Andor™, and an Imperial Scout Mount will be coming to the Cartel Market in 7.7.1. There will also be a unique companion customization reward inspired by Andor that can be used on companion droids 2V-R8 and C2-N2, acquired by redeeming a limited time log-in reward currency.

A new hairstyle customization, head accessory, and outfit inspired by the Disney+ series Andor™, and an Imperial Scout Mount will be coming to the Cartel Market in 7.7.1. There will also be a unique companion customization reward inspired by Andor that can be used on companion droids 2V-R8 and C2-N2, acquired by redeeming a limited time log-in reward currency. Quality-of-Life Improvements, Including for F2P: With this update, F2P/Preferred players will be able to access companion customizations, use Legacy titles, earn Rest XP, get the first Cargo Bay for free, use the Hide Head slot, withdraw more credits from Escrow when using Cartel Coins, and access all quickbars.

With this update, F2P/Preferred players will be able to access companion customizations, use Legacy titles, earn Rest XP, get the first Cargo Bay for free, use the Hide Head slot, withdraw more credits from Escrow when using Cartel Coins, and access all quickbars. Coming Soon… The Next Story Arc: The developers are working hard to put the final touches on new storylines and share them with players as soon as possible. "Galactic Threads" is targeted for Game Update 7.8 with "Master's Enigma" to follow in 7.8.1.

