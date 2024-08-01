Posted in: Alien: The RPG, Conventions, Free League Publishing, Games, Gen Con, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: alien, Alien: The Roleplaying Game, Gen Con 2024

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Announces Second Edition At Gen Con 2024

Free League Publishing revealed the next set of releases for Alien: The Roleplaying Game, as the game moved into Second Edition

Free League Publishing had a major announcement coming out of Gen Con 2024 on Day 1, as they revealed Alien: The Roleplaying Game will move into Second Edition. As part of the celebration for the game's Fifth Anniversary, the team is moving into the next phase of the title with a new line of rulebooks, starter sets, cinematics, and accessories. They will launch a crowdfunding campaign later this Fall to get the ball rolling on it, with an undetermined launch date. While they didn't go into a ton of specifics beyond the notes we have below, it does feel a bit odd that we're already going into the Second Edition when the current edition of the game still has a ton of life left in it. But we'll see how they improve on it in the months to come.

Second Edition

Based upon feedback from thousands of players over five years of adventures, the Second Edition of the core rules delivers an updated and streamlined version of the Alien RPG fans know and love, along with additional new artwork, new content, and a variety of new tools for players and Game Mothers alike, all fully compatible with previous releases and game material. The new 2e starter set will be redesigned as the perfect starting point for newcomers to roleplaying in the Alien universe, containing everything they need for game night, including abridged 2e rules, character sheets, custom dice, reference cards, various handouts, and an expanded 2e edition of the fan-favorite Hope's Last Day scenario set on Hadley's Hope just prior to the unforgettable events of Aliens.

The new cinematic scenario boxed set, Rapture Protocol, written by Jonathan Hicks and Free League's Tomas Härenstam, returns to the roots of the Alien franchise, featuring the crew of a small star freighter on a resupply run to the remote industrial colony, soon embroiled in a deadly conflict. The miniature set is designed to bring the events of Rapture Protocol to life but fully complement other adventures and skirmish battles throughout the Alien RPG series.

Alien: The Roleplaying Game

Topping charts and capturing hearts since its Fall 2019 debut, the ALIEN RPG has become a fan-favorite across the globe, inspiring new standards for horror and sci-fi RPGs while snagging 10+ top awards over the years such as Best Game, Best RPG, Best RPG Expansion, Best RPG Adventure, Best Cartography, Best Production Values, and (among our favorites) Best Way to Die in an RPG for the esteemed eyeburster.

