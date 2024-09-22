Posted in: Alien: The RPG, Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: alien, Alien: The Roleplaying Game

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Second Edition Reveals New Content

Two new maps have been revealed as part of the Alien: The Roleplaying Game Second Edition, providing a glimpse at a ship and a miniing colony

Free League Publishing revealed new content from Alien: The Roleplaying Game Second Edition this past week, showing off a couple of new maps. The team is working on the next edition as we speak, and to tease it a little, they showed off two large, detailed maps for miniatures to be used for the TTRPG, with more being revealed when they eventually launch their crowdfunding campaign to help get it published.

As you can see from the two images below, the two maps have been designed by acclaimed map artist Miska Fredman (Astraterra), as we get to see two decks of the USCSS Fidanza, a Nostromo-style spaceship you'll be able to have a classic adventure on; while the second maps is of the mining colony Jeremiah VI, complete with various areas to explore. Both of which are included in the new cinematic adventure Rapture Protocol.

Alien: The Roleplaying Game – Second Edition

Based upon feedback from thousands of players over five years of adventures, the Second Edition of the core rules delivers an updated and streamlined version of the Alien RPG fans know and love, along with additional new artwork, new content, and a variety of new tools for players and Game Mothers alike, all fully compatible with previous releases and game material. The new 2e starter set will be redesigned as the perfect starting point for newcomers to roleplaying in the Alien universe, containing everything they need for game night, including abridged 2e rules, character sheets, custom dice, reference cards, various handouts, and an expanded 2e edition of the fan-favorite Hope's Last Day scenario set on Hadley's Hope just prior to the unforgettable events of Aliens.

The new cinematic scenario boxed set, Rapture Protocol, written by Jonathan Hicks and Free League's Tomas Härenstam, returns to the roots of the Alien franchise, featuring the crew of a small star freighter on a resupply run to the remote industrial colony, soon embroiled in a deadly conflict. The miniature set is designed to bring the events of Rapture Protocol to life but fully complement other adventures and skirmish battles throughout the Alien RPG series.

