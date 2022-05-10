Bow Lapras Finally Arrives To Pokémon GO With Water Festival 2022

It has been almost two years since dataminers found an asset for a bow-wearing Lapras added to Pokémon GO. Normally, these kinds of assets appear close to a release, but we have yet to see this costumed version of Lapras drop. Now, we finally have a date with the Water Festival 2022 which will also bring forth a new Alolan species and a new Shiny Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full detail for the Water Festival 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, May 12th at 10 AM until Friday, May 20th at 8 PM. This is a long one!

Thursday, May 12th at 10 AM until Friday, May 20th at 8 PM. This is a long one! New Pokémon drops: Lapras "wearing a scarf" Niantic writes, but… it's a bow. The new Alolan species Dewpider will also arrive along with its evolution Araquanid which can be obtained by using 50 Dewpider Candy.

Lapras "wearing a scarf" Niantic writes, but… it's a bow. The new Alolan species Dewpider will also arrive along with its evolution Araquanid which can be obtained by using 50 Dewpider Candy. Shiny release: Binacle.

Binacle. Wild spawns: Dewpider, Binacle, Tympole, Wailmer, Carvanha, Surskit, Lotad, Marill, Magikarp, Staryu, Goldeen, Slowpoke, Tentacool. Poliwhirl, Mantine, and Alomomola will be rare spawns.

Dewpider, Binacle, Tympole, Wailmer, Carvanha, Surskit, Lotad, Marill, Magikarp, Staryu, Goldeen, Slowpoke, Tentacool. Poliwhirl, Mantine, and Alomomola will be rare spawns. Raids: Tier One: Qwilfish, Wailmer, Spritzee, Helioptile, Rockruff. Tier Three: Bow Lapras, Alolan Raichu, Feraligatr, Azumarill, Ludicolo. Tier Five: Tapu Fini. Mega Raids: Mega Blastoise.

7KM Event Eggs: These are emphatically not the Eggs you'll want to hatch during the event. They have Psyduck, Azurill, and Mantyke as the common hatches; Mudkip, Feebas, and Binacle as uncommon hatches; and Staryu and Clamperl as rare hatches.

These are emphatically not the Eggs you'll want to hatch during the event. They have Psyduck, Azurill, and Mantyke as the common hatches; Mudkip, Feebas, and Binacle as uncommon hatches; and Staryu and Clamperl as rare hatches. Special Research: This will go live before the event, as it ties into the Tuesday release of Tapu Fini. Complete the Poni Island Special Research, closing out the four Alolan Island Guardian questlines.

This will go live before the event, as it ties into the Tuesday release of Tapu Fini. Complete the Poni Island Special Research, closing out the four Alolan Island Guardian questlines. Timed Research: This questline will offer 50 Gyarados Mega Energy, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust, and encounters with Bow Lapras and Dewpider.

This questline will offer 50 Gyarados Mega Energy, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust, and encounters with Bow Lapras and Dewpider. Field Research: You can encounter Bow Lapras through rare tasks, along with Blastoise Mega Energy, Gyarados Mega Energy, and other Pokémon encounters.

You can encounter Bow Lapras through rare tasks, along with Blastoise Mega Energy, Gyarados Mega Energy, and other Pokémon encounters. Event bonuses: Double Egg Hatch Candy Increased Candy XL from hatching Eggs Two-hour Rainy Lure Modules Water Festival "Scarf" in the Pokémon GO shop



There will also be a Global Challenge. Niantic writes:

Available from Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT –7), to Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:00 a.m. PDT (GMT –7) A Global Challenge will be happening throughout the Water Festival event! Work with other Trainers around the world to catch a wave of Water-type Pokémon to earn a bonus for everyone! Global Challenge: Catch 600,000,000 Water-type Pokémon Global Challenge bonus reward: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon