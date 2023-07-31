Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, ralts, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 49: Ralts Line

The Ralts line of Illustration Rares in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet brings up Radiant Collection vibes with family-focused storytelling.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Ralts line of Illustration Rares.

Like we previously saw with the Tepig line and Charmander line from Radiant Collections of the past, we're getting a beautiful sequence of a Pokémon growing up with its family here. Artist Jiro Sasumo, who is credited for the entire sequence, illustrates a cute Ralts with its Trainer as they move into a new home. The Kirlia card shows the home now quite lived in as Kirla observes her Trainer's new baby. Finally, the Gardevoir, which I initially thought would be the chase card of this set before the Trainer Supporter Special Illustration Rares took off, sees the fully evolved Pokémon spending time with her Trainer and her husband, who are now elderly. The details in the background, including family photos and illustrations, make this a card that many will remember and cherish for years. This goes beyond a new set at this point. It's an immediate classic.

We will dive more deeply into the Gardevoir Special Illustration Rare when we begin getting to that card type later in this series. Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

